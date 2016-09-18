A BBC journalist has secured a £50,000 payout for being sacked after prioritising a story about Sri Lanka over the birth of Prince George.

Chandana Keerthi Bandara, 57, lost his job as a producer on a BBC Sri Lankan news service in August 2014 and subsequently sued the BBC for unfair dismissal and race discrimination.

The employment tribunal found that the dismissal of Mr Bandara, who had been a senior producer on the Sinhala Service since 2000 and worked at the BBC for a total of 18 years, was unfair but in no way discriminatory.

The journalist had been allocated to oversee the publishing stories on 23 July 2013, the day after Prince George was born, but chose not to prioritise the royal birth story partially because it clashed the 30th anniversary of Black July - a wave of anti-Tamil violence which led to thousands being killed in Sri Lanka.

People news in pictures







30 show all People news in pictures

























































1/30 16 September 2016 Outgoinng leader Nigel Farage embraces new leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Diane James as she is introduced at the UKIP Autumn Conference in Bournemouth Diane James was announced as UKIP's new leader on September 16 to replace charismatic figurehead Nigel Farage. Farage made the shock decision to quit as leader of the UK Independence Party following victory in the referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union. / AFP PHOTO / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVASDANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images AFP/Getty Images

2/30 15 September 2016 Musicians and members of the Beatles, Paul McCartney, right, and Ringo Starr pose for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the Beatles movie, Ron Howard's 'Eight days a week-the touring years' in London AP

3/30 15 September 2016 Hillary Clinton boards her plane to return to campaigning after her bout with pneumonia at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York AFP/Getty Images

4/30 15 September 2016 Japan's main opposition Democratic Party's new leader Renho (C) raises her fists with her party lawmakers after she was elected party leader at the party plenary meeting in Tokyo REUTERS

5/30 15 September 2016 Secretary of State John Kerry listens as actor and activist Leonardo DiCaprio speaks at the Our Ocean, One Future conference at the State Department in Washington. The conferences focus on marine protected areas, sustainable fisheries, marine pollution, and climate-related impacts on the ocean AP

6/30 14 September 2016 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in North Korea REUTERS

7/30 13 September 2016 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets Myanmar's State Counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi in N10 Downing Street. Aung San Suu Kyi is on an official visit to London EPA

8/30 12 September 2016 Lindsay Lohan making a trade at BGC Annual Global Charity Day at Canary Wharf in London Getty Images

9/30 11 September 2016 Hillary Clinton waves to the press as she leaves her daughter's apartment building after resting in New York. Clinton departed from a remembrance ceremony on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks after feeling "overheated," but was later doing "much better," her campaign saidImages AFP/Getty Images

10/30 11 September 2016 Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama greets Belgian Flemish Parliament President Jan Peumans during a public debate in Brussels REUTERS

11/30 11 September 2016 Producer Colin Firth arrives on the red carpet for the film "Loving" during the 41st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada REUTERS

12/30 10 September 2016 Russian President Vladimir Putin poses for a photo during the celebrations for the City Day at Red Square in Moscow, Russia REUTERS

13/30 9 September 2016 Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia with Prince Alexander during his christening at the Palace Chapel of the Drottningholm Palace, Stockholm, Sweden REUTERS

14/30 8 September 2016 Actress Lily-Rose depp and actress Natalie Portman (R) attend the Premiere of the movie "Planetarium" presented out of competition at the 73rd Venice Film Festival AFP/Getty Images

15/30 8 September 2016 UN Special Envoy, Angelina Jolie is greeted by UK Vice Chief of the Defence Staff General Sir Gordon Messenger at the UN Peacekeeping Defence Ministerial at Lancaster House in London Getty Images

16/30 7 September 2016 Apple CEO Tim Cook shows an iPhone 7 to performer Maddie Ziegler during an event to announce new products in San Francisco AP

17/30 7 September 2016 Usher poses on his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California REUTERS

18/30 7 September 2016 President Barack Obama greets monks as he tours the Wat Xieng Thong Buddhist Temple in Luang Prabang. Obama became the first US president to visit Laos in office, touching down in Vientiane late on 5 September for a summit of East and South East Asian leaders AFP/Getty Images

19/30 7 September 2016 Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte attends the ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Laos, two days after he has labelled US counterpart Barack Obama a “son of a bitch” and warned him not to question his policy of extrajudicial killings REUTERS

20/30 6 September 2016 Cast member Eddie Murphy (L) poses with former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger at the premiere of "Mr. Church" in Los Angeles, California REUTERS

21/30 6 September 2016 Russian President Vladimir Putin pays his respects at the grave of late Uzbek leader Islam Karimov in the Shaki Zinda cemetery in Samarkand AFP/Getty Images

22/30 6 September 2016 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a fire drill of ballistic rockets by Hwasong artillery units of the KPA Strategic Force Reuters

23/30 6 September 2016 Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang (R) stands with France's President Francois Hollande (L) during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. Hollande is in France's former colony Vietnam to meet political and business leaders in a bid to boost ties with one of southeast Asia's fastest growing economies AFP/Getty Images

24/30 5 September 2016 Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with his US counterpart Barack Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit in Hangzhou AFP/Getty Images

25/30 5 September 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to supporters through a bullhorn during a campaign stop at the Canfield County Fair in Canfield, Ohio REUTERS

26/30 5 September 2016 Actress Renee Zellweger poses for photographs with fans upon arrival at the World premiere of the film 'Bridget Jones's Baby' in London AP

27/30 4 September 2016 State leaders take part in a group photo session for the G20 Summit held at the Hangzhou International Expo Center in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province AP

28/30 3 September 2016 Actor Jude Law (R) chats with actress Ludivine Sagnier as they attend the photocall for the movie "The Young Pope" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy REUTERS

29/30 3 September 2016 A nun of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity kisses Pope Francis during the audience for workers and volunteers of mercy at the Vatican REUTERS

30/30 2 September 2016 US President Barack Obama tours Midway Atoll in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in the Pacific Ocean AFP/Getty Images

According to The Telegraph, a tribunal was told Mr Bandara fought against management pressure to report on the story but finally gave in and the article was published online at 12.08pm. After disciplinary proceedings, he was found to have been guilty of gross misconduct and was given a final written warning and sacked just over a year later on 15 August 15 2014.

In the process, Mr Bandara was accused of other allegations of misconduct, including making a derogatory reference to a fellow worker and shouting at others.

According to the paper, although the majority of these allegations were substantiated with evidence or partially proved, the tribunal ruled that the unfair final written warning dished out over the Prince George story played a significant role in the decision to dismiss him. In turn, the tribunal found the final written warning was too stringent a punishment for an employee with such a good record.

However, Mr Bandara did not win his claims of race discrimination. In the proceedings, he claimed he was unjustly targeted because of his strongly held convictions that the Tamil people had been persecuted by the Sinhala-dominant government. The majority of his team were said to be of Sinhalese and not Tamil origin.

A spokesperson for the BBC World Service told The Independent they were disappointed with the outcome of this unfair dismissal claim but could not specify why.

"The BBC takes disciplinary matters very seriously and we are disappointed with the outcome of this unfair dismissal claim," the spokesperson said. "We note that the tribunal reduced the compensation awarded to Mr Bandara by 75 per cent and we will review the full decision of the tribunal carefully when it is available."