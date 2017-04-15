Clifton James, best known for his portrayal of a southern sheriff in two James Bond films, but who was most proud of his work on the stage, has died aged 96.

His daughter, Lynn James, said he died Saturday at another daughter's home in Gladstone, Oregon, due to complications from diabetes.

James grew up in Washington state and Oregon.

He fought with the US Army in the South Pacific in the Second World War and received two Purple Hearts and a Silver Star.

After the war he started acting in plays in college at the University of Oregon then moved to New York to launch his career.

One of his first significant roles was as a prison floor-walker in the 1967 classic Cool Hand Luke.

His long list of roles includes the swaggering, tobacco-spitting Louisiana Sheriff J.W. Pepper in the James Bond films.

His daughter said he was surprised that people remembered him most for that role.

AP.