The Dalai Lama has said there is no such thing as a “Muslim terrorist” as anyone who partakes in violent activities is not a “genuine” Muslim.

Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg in France at the end of last week, Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader suggested the phrase was a contradiction in terms and condemned those who commit violent acts in the name of religion.

The Dalai Lama asserted that all religions were united by the values of love, compassion, tolerance and more. He argued that with this common ground the world would be able to build peace.

Dalai Lama's best words of wisdom







6 show all Dalai Lama's best words of wisdom









1/6 Dalai Lama "Common sense tells us we‘ll be happy even if we’re poor if we’re warm-hearted, whereas if we’re wealthy but self-centred we’ll be miserable." Getty Images

2/6 Dalai Lama "With the realization of ones own potential and self-confidence in ones ability, one can build a better world." Ashwini Bhatia

3/6 Dalai Lama "It is under the greatest adversity that there exists the greatest potential for doing good, both for oneself and others" EPA

4/6 Dalai Lama "Love and kindness are the very basis of society. If we lose these feelings, society will face tremendous difficulties; the survival of humanity will be endangered." Dylan Martinez /REUTERS

5/6 Dalai Lama “My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness. This is my simple religion. There is no need for temples; no need for complicated philosophy. Our own brain, our own heart is our temple; the philosophy is kindness." 2004 Getty Images

6/6 Dalai Lama "No-one can afford to assume that someone else will solve their problems. Every individual has a responsibility to help guide our global family in the right direction." Getty Images

“Buddhist terrorist. Muslim terrorist. That wording is wrong,” he said. “Any person who wants to indulge in violence is no longer a genuine Buddhist or genuine Muslim, because it is a Muslim teaching that once you are involved in bloodshed, actually you are no longer a genuine practitioner of Islam.”

“All major religious traditions carry the same message: a message of love, compassion, forgiveness, tolerance, contentment, self-discipline - all religious traditions”.

He argued that differentiating between fundamentalism and Islam was a key way to stop violence and strengthen integration: “On that level, we can build a genuine harmony, on the basis of mutual respect, mutual learning, mutual admiration".

The 14th Dalai Lama, whose name is Tenzin Gyatso, has recently finished teaching a course about ethics beyond religion in Strasbourg.

China considers the Dalai Lama as a separatist and he continues to live in exile after leaving for India in the midst of the Tibetan uprising of 1959. He is in favour of meaningful autonomy for Tibet in the context of the People's Republic of China and proposes a 'middle-way' between autonomy and independence to peacefully resolve the issue.