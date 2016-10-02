Daniel Radcliffe has reflected on the difficulties of being a child star and said it can be difficult to work out who you are while growing up in the spotlight.

Cast in his first film at the age of just 11, the Harry Potter actor was thrust headfirst into the limelight, starring in the series for ten years until the release of the final film in 2011.

Radcliffe, now 27, has recounted the bizarre experience of becoming famous at a young age and said he thought it was important for young actors to work out who they were without their fame.

“Ultimately, the hardest thing about growing up in the spotlight, it’s not the easy access to drugs or the strange, sort of pandering world you enter into,” he told The Mirror.

“The difficulty is trying to work out who you are while constantly coming up against a perception of yourself that everybody else already has,” he continued.

“I think it’s very important, especially when you become famous young, to work out who you are without fame and without that as part of your identity, because that will go. Fame does not last forever. For anyone.”

Despite garnering millions over the years, Radcliffe explained he does not “really do anything” with his money.

“I’m very grateful for it,” the actor who Spears predicts to be worth £76 million explained. “Because having money means you don’t have to worry about it, which is a very lovely freedom to have,” he added. It also gives me immense freedom career-wise.”

Since finishing Harry Potter, Radcliffe has turned his attentions towards independent films.