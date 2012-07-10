Andy McSmith's Diary: Paid Labour – how leadership campaigns have
Andy Burnham has received £36,000 from AgustaWestland chair Graham Cole
Galloway has asked well-wishers to send any amount from £1 to £499
We will miss efforts like the 183-word blockbuster he put to Condoleezza Rice
Do not be alarmed: freedom of panorama is not under immediate threat
United and Cecil is a members’ association with only one known purpose – to collect and disburse donations to the Conservative Party
Amber Rudd stepped up to the Dispatch Box to answer questions for the first time in her new capacity as Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change.
The Prime Minister's record on deploying street slang is not a happy one
Ready he may be, but is he actually a Conservative?
As long as he is careful, he can carry on claiming his £300 a day
Why did John Healey put his name forward for the Labour deputy leader contest in the first place?
Lord Ashcroft tweeted that if Labour were to auction the eight foot six inch high menhir, he would start the bidding at £100,000
The year marked George Galloway's arrival in Parliament as a Labour MP
Shapps then had to leave the front bench in the Commons, where he had sat for 30 minutes without saying a word
Kennedy's response after I asked him about cannabis law got him in a spot of bother - but I never heard an angry word from him about it
I cannot understand why civil rights organisations object to CCTV in public places. Nothing in Magna Carta nor the European Convention on Human Rights says you have the right to be invisible walking down the street. When my teenage son was robbed and beaten up, we thought the four culprits would be caught when we learnt that they had been seen hanging around underneath a CCTV camera just before the attack – except, unfortunately, Big Brother was not watching: the useless thing was switched off.
The chair of the Public Accounts Committee has decided to quit
The party's deputy chairman has since apologised 'unreservedly' to Allan Rogers
Ben Duncan, a Green councillor in Brighton, has apologised, two days after the event, for tweeting “Armed Forces Day has certainly brought the hired killers onto the streets of Brighton today. Hard to explain to my son!”
Boris Johnson has excelled himself with a sweeping insult aimed at all those who oppose HS2 by suggesting that not one of them is motivated by concern for the environment: they are all thinking of the bottom line.
As MPs reassembled after the weekend break, ministers from the Communities and Local Government Department assembled to focus their minds on the oral questions they were going to have to answer in the House. That, anyway, is what they should have been doing, but Nick Boles, a very clever junior minister, was focused on his handset, tweeting: “Distracted from Orals prep by this topical question: which of my colleagues would best fill the role of Khaleesi?”
The people would love it – they would welcome Boris with open arms