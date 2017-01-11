Donald Trump refused to take a question from CNN - the organisation that had reported US intelligence officials had briefed the tycoon about unverified claims about his relationship with Russia.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that officials had provided a summary of a dossier of information that was apparently generated by political opponents. The information claimed Mr Trump had been compromised by “salacious” information about his personal and business dealings in Russia.

Mr Trump had tweeted that the claims were not correct and amount to nothing more than “fake news”. At a news conference he refused to take a question from CNN. He also criticised BuzzFeed News, which had published te allegations in their entirety.

CNN's Jim Acosta was yelling questions to Trump. Trump refused to answer. "You are fake news," he said. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 11, 2017

“You are fake news,” Mr Trump told reporter Jim Acosta.

More follows.....