The US presidential election is rapidly approaching and promises to be one of the most memorable and polarising in recent history.
On 8 November, American citizens will head to polling booths to choose the forty-fifth president and successor to Barack Obama.
Unlike in the UK where displays of support are often more restrained, the high-profile, rich, famous and Hollywood power couples are much more vocal in America about who should be elected and often play big parts in campaigns, promoting their candidate, holding fundraisers and performing at their events.
Hillary Clinton supporters have been vocal in their endorsements and come from a cross-section of the most high-profile and influential A-listers. Even the seemingly politically apathetic Kim Kardashian, the proponent of gender equality who refuses to identify as a feminist, has shown her support for Ms Clinton in - what else - a selfie with the woman herself.
Who are famous people voting for in the US election?
Who are famous people voting for in the US election?
-
1/13 George Clooney
HILLARY CLINTON
Getty
-
2/13 Leonardo DiCaprio
HILLARY CLINTON
Getty
-
3/13 Mike Tyson
DONALD TRUMP
Getty
-
4/13 Beyonce
HILLARY CLINTON
Rex
-
5/13 Chloe Grace Moretz
HILLARY CLINTON
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
-
6/13 Sarah Jessica Parker
HILLARY CLINTON
Getty
-
7/13 Jon Voight
DONALD TRUMP
Getty Images
-
8/13 Katy Perry
HILLARY CLINTON
Getty Images
-
9/13 Jennifer Lopez
HILLARY CLINTON
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
-
10/13 Denis Rodman
DONALD TRUMP
TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
-
11/13 Salma Hayek
HILLARY CLINTON
Getty
-
12/13 Le Bron James
HILLARY CLINTON
Justin Carissimo
-
13/13 Hulk Hogan
DONALD TRUMP
Reuters
The Republican candidate Donald Trump has been dismissive of her backing, claiming at one rally her support base is largely comprised of “celebrities that aren’t very hot anymore”.
After being endorsed by former heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson, Mr Trump declared in April: “All the tough guys endorse me. I like that.”
The actor Jon Voight, father of Angelina Jolie, is one of his most ardent supporters and this week claimed the mainstream media “is in the tank for the Democrat Party”.
Dennis Rodman, ex-NBA player and famous friend of Kim Jong Un, is similarly unequivocal about his support for the 70-year-old.
Meanwhile, Hulk Hogan, another supporter, has voiced political ambitions involving his chosen candidate, telling TMZ in September he wants to be his running mate.
- More about:
- Donald Trump
- Hillary Clinton
- Katy Perry
- George Clooney
- Salma Hayek
- Hulk Hogan
- Dennis Rodman