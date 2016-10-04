The US presidential election is rapidly approaching and promises to be one of the most memorable and polarising in recent history.

On 8 November, American citizens will head to polling booths to choose the forty-fifth president and successor to Barack Obama.

Unlike in the UK where displays of support are often more restrained, the high-profile, rich, famous and Hollywood power couples are much more vocal in America about who should be elected and often play big parts in campaigns, promoting their candidate, holding fundraisers and performing at their events.

Hillary Clinton supporters have been vocal in their endorsements and come from a cross-section of the most high-profile and influential A-listers. Even the seemingly politically apathetic Kim Kardashian, the proponent of gender equality who refuses to identify as a feminist, has shown her support for Ms Clinton in - what else - a selfie with the woman herself.

1/13 George Clooney HILLARY CLINTON Getty

2/13 Leonardo DiCaprio HILLARY CLINTON Getty

3/13 Mike Tyson DONALD TRUMP Getty

4/13 Beyonce HILLARY CLINTON Rex

5/13 Chloe Grace Moretz HILLARY CLINTON Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

6/13 Sarah Jessica Parker HILLARY CLINTON Getty

7/13 Jon Voight DONALD TRUMP Getty Images

8/13 Katy Perry HILLARY CLINTON Getty Images

9/13 Jennifer Lopez HILLARY CLINTON Angela Weiss/Getty Images

10/13 Denis Rodman DONALD TRUMP TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

11/13 Salma Hayek HILLARY CLINTON Getty

12/13 Le Bron James HILLARY CLINTON Justin Carissimo

13/13 Hulk Hogan DONALD TRUMP Reuters

The Republican candidate Donald Trump has been dismissive of her backing, claiming at one rally her support base is largely comprised of “celebrities that aren’t very hot anymore”.

After being endorsed by former heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson, Mr Trump declared in April: “All the tough guys endorse me. I like that.”

The actor Jon Voight, father of Angelina Jolie, is one of his most ardent supporters and this week claimed the mainstream media “is in the tank for the Democrat Party”.

Dennis Rodman, ex-NBA player and famous friend of Kim Jong Un, is similarly unequivocal about his support for the 70-year-old.

Meanwhile, Hulk Hogan, another supporter, has voiced political ambitions involving his chosen candidate, telling TMZ in September he wants to be his running mate.