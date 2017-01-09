Talk about keeping things in the family.

Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is expected to be named senior adviser to the president.

The Associated Press said that Mr Kushner, who has been one of Mr Trump's top strategists, will continue in that role in the White House.

BREAKING: Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will be senior adviser to the president, per a senior transition official https://t.co/YblTwq1ClO — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 9, 2017

Mr Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka, must clear a series of hurdles before he takes any post in Washington.

He will need to argue that a federal anti-nepotism law that bar officials from appointing relatives to government positions does not apply to him, the AP said. He will also need to eliminate potential conflicts of interest between his family's multi-billion dollar real estate empire and his government duties.

More follows....