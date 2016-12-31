  1. News
Donald Trump dumps press corps and heads for a game of golf

This is not the first time the President-elect has ditched the media pool

This was not the first time Mr Trump has gone off without telling the media Twitter

President-elect Donald Trump has ditched his press pool once again - this time to and enjoy a round of golf.

After Mr Trump’s election victory in November, he caused great anger among the press pool travelilng with him when he went to a restaurant without informing them.

Now, he has done so again - leaving them to play a round of fold at his club in Jupiter, Florida.

The Associated Press said that a member of the club, posted an image of  Mr Trump on the greens on Saturday morning and said the president-elect was accompanied by about 25 Secret Service agents.

More follows....

