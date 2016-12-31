President-elect Donald Trump has ditched his press pool once again - this time to and enjoy a round of golf.
After Mr Trump’s election victory in November, he caused great anger among the press pool travelilng with him when he went to a restaurant without informing them.
Now, he has done so again - leaving them to play a round of fold at his club in Jupiter, Florida.
The Associated Press said that a member of the club, posted an image of Mr Trump on the greens on Saturday morning and said the president-elect was accompanied by about 25 Secret Service agents.
More follows....
