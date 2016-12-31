Kellyanne Conway's husband 'on shortlist for top US legal post'

The husband of Donald Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway could become the next US government’s most senior litigator.

Reports say George Conway, a corporate lawyer, is on the shortlist of candidates for US Solicitor General.

Bloomberg News first reported that Mr Conway was being considered for the post, which requires senate approval.

Mr Conway has yet to comment on the reports (Twitter)

The Solicitor General is the US Justice Department’s third-highest ranking official and argues cases on the federal government's behalf at the US Supreme Court.

Mr Conway has reportedly declined to comment on the possible move. However, reports said he had already been interviewed by Alabama senator Jeff Sessions, Mr Trump’s pick for Attorney General.

Mr Trump announced earlier in December that he has selected Ms Conway to become counselor to the president once he is inaugurated next month. That position is hugely important, and will place the trusted Ms Conway inside the White House.

Mr Conway is a partner at the corporate law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, where he has worked for 28 years. He is currently a partner in the firm's litigation department.

Throughout his career, he has represented high-profile clients, including the National Football League and cigarette giant Philip Morris, whom he represented in a successful defamation lawsuit against ABC News.

Mr Conway has already stood before the Supreme Court, arguing a case before it in 2010, Morrison v National Australia Bank. Conway graduated from Yale Law School in 1987 after attending Harvard College.