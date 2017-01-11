Donald Trump has said that “sick people” collected the c**p that was alleged he was under the influence of Russian agents.

Asked if he had read the summary given to him and President Barack Obama that listed unverified allegations that Russia had compromising and salacious details about him, Mr Trump said he could not reveal what had been said to him in a classified meeting.

However, he added: “It was a disgrace that the information was let out. I read the information, it was fake news, it’s phony news. It was put together by opponents of ours.”

I win an election easily, a great "movement" is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

“Sick people put that c**p together,” he added.

