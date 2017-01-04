“I would like to make it crystal clear I do not regret what I did. I am not sorry.”

So wrote Dylann Roof, days after he shot and killed nine people at an historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina. His words were contained in a journal that was seized by police when they arrested the young man.

Roof’s words were on Wednesday read to a jury that is sitting to decide on a sentence for the 22-year-old white supremacist. Last month, the same jury unanimously found Roof guilty in the slayings of the nine black parishioners.

Video of Dylann Roof's arrest

Roof, who is representing himself and who could face the death penalty or life in prison, told the jury there was nothing mentally wrong with him.

“There’s nothing wrong with me psychologically,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

On Monday, after a day-long hearing, a judge again found Roof competent to represent himself and stand trial for sentencing.