Ed Sheeran was reportedly rushed to hospital after Princess Beatrice sliced him in the face with a sword in a mock-knighting.

James Blunt is said to have joked that he wanted to become Sir James at a party thrown by the princess at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

According to a report in the Sun on Sunday, the Princess kindly obliged his request and picked up a sword while Blunt descended onto one knee.

However, when she sought to knight him, she is said to have inadvertently swung the sword back, unaware that Sheeran was behind her, catching him on the cheek. The singer was then rushed to hospital to be treated.

“The blade cut into his face and it was just a few inches from his right eye,” a source told the paper. “A couple of the guests said it could have been worse and he could have been blinded in the eye, but Ed really played it down.”

“Everyone was totally shocked and apparently Beatrice was very upset. But Ed was the perfect gentleman and told her it was just an accident.”

Ed Sheeran (Instagram/ed_sheeran_eu)

The source said Sheeran had stitches at a nearby hospital before returning to the party.

However, the furore did not stop Sheeran performing at a concert in London the following evening.

A representative for the Royal Family declined to comment on the matter and Sheeran did not immediately respond to request for comment.