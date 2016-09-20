Calls for Edward Snowden to be pardoned are mounting this week as the film which documents his journey to becoming one of the most famous whistleblowers in history reaches cinemas.

This week, the American Civil Liberties Union, Amnesty International and human rights activists have launched a campaign for his pardon. But The Washington Post has drawn ire for arguing the former NSA contractor, who faces prosecution under the Espionage Act should he return to the US for leaking thousands of classified documents, should not receive a pardon from President Obama before he leaves the White House - despite using him as one of their sources.

The Washington Post, The Intercept, The Guardian and The New York Times all published information obtained from the documents leaked by Snowden. Three have called for Snowden to be allowed to return home without being charged, with The Guardian defending his actions as “an act of courage”.

Most controversial Nobel Peace Prize nominees







1/5 Edward Snowden 2014: The National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden has been nominated by two Norwegian MPs for the Nobel Peace Prize, meaning the US contractor currently claiming asylum in Russia could be awarded the same prize accepted by President Barak Obama in 2009

2/5 Vladimir Putin 2013: The Russian President Vladimir Putin was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize because the former KGB agent “actively promotes settlement of all conflicts arising on the planet,” according to the advocacy group that nominated him, at least

3/5 Barack Obama 2009: US President Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize for "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples,” shortly before launching military airstrikes in Libya. The irony was not lost on Mr Obama it seemed, who during a press conference joked: "[Energy Secretary Steven] Chu's the right guy to do this, he's got a Nobel Prize in physics - he actually deserved his Nobel Prize"

4/5 Henry Kissinger 1973: Henry Kissinger was awarded the prize for his work on the Paris Peace Accords jointly with Le Duc Tho, who turned the Prize down. The American humourist Tom Lehrer later quipped that Kissinger’s award represented the “death of satire”

5/5 Josef Stalin 1945: Soviet dictator Josef Stalin was nominated for “his efforts to end World War II”. Fellow nominee Vladimir Putin recently said there was no difference between him and Oliver Cromwell, when asked whether he would erect a statue of Stalin in Moscow

The 33-year-old is now setting out the reasons why he believes he should be pardoned as the Obama administration draws to a close and his chances appear increasingly slim under the candidates vying for the highest seat in office. Snowden and his defenders argue he carried out a public service by exposing the extent of government surveillance in the US and UK. Morally and ethically, he claims the results of his actions show they were “necessary”.

But The Post has come out against a pardon, claiming that while the corrective legislation introduced by the Government after the revelations can be attributed to Snowden’s actions, he “also pilfered, and leaked, information about a separate overseas NSA Internet-monitoring program, PRISM, that was both clearly legal and not clearly threatening to privacy”.

In “far worse” actions, the editorial accuses him of also leaking details of “basically defensible international intelligence operations”.

“Ideally, Mr. Snowden would come home and hash out all of this before a jury of his peers. That would certainly be in the best tradition of civil disobedience, whose practitioners have always been willing to go to jail for their beliefs."

The Post suggests Snowden should accept “a measure of criminal responsibility” for his actions in exchange for “a measure of leniency” from the Government.

Glenn Greenwald, the journalist who primarily worked with Snowden to reveal the details of mass surveillance, criticised the Post for calling for one of their own sources to accept criminal responsibility, a source “on whose back the paper won and eagerly accepted a Pulitzer Prize for Public Service".

In a scathing piece for The Intercept, he writes: “The Washington Post has achieved an ignominious feat in US media history: the first-ever paper to explicitly editorialise for the criminal prosecution of its own source.”