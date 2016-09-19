Jill Soloway has directly compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler and said the Republican presidential candidate is one of the “most dangerous monsters” to materialise in our lifetime.

Speaking to reporters backstage after her acceptance speech at this years Emmys, the creator of Transparent described Mr Trump as the heir to Hitler.

Soloway, who won the award for comedy director for Transparent, said Mr Trump “otherised” people to achieve political power in the same way that the leader of the Nazi party did. She said his views on immigrants were comparable to the political rhetoric which prompted Hitler’s rise to power in Germany.

The acclaimed director said Transparent’s second season storyline which explores the period of the Holocaust was “incredibly timely” in the current context of the presidential race.

“Jews were other-ized in Nazi Germany to gain political power for Hitler, and right now Donald Trump is doing the same thing,” Soloway said. “He’s other-izing people. He calls women pigs if they don’t look like beauty pageant contestants; he blames Muslims and Mexicans for our problems; he makes fun of disabled people, this is otherizing with a capital ‘O'.”

“It has been used in our history before to start and win wars. He needs to be called out at every chance he gets for being one of the most dangerous monsters to ever approach our lifetimes. He’s a complete dangerous monster, and any moment that I have to call Trump out for being an inheritor to Hitler, I will.”

This year’s Emmys saw a number of references to the forthcoming US elections, with Jimmy Kimmel referencing Mr Trump and pointing out The Apprentice creator Mark Barnett in the audience. “Thanks to Mark Burnett, we don't have to watch reality shows anymore, because we're living them,“ he said.

A representative for Mr Trump did not immediately respond to request for comment.