World leaders continue to pay tribute to Fidel Castro, the late former President of Cuba and leader of a Communist one-party state that remains in place after almost six decades.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, was initally - and for once - apparently lost for words on Saturday when he shared his initial reaction - where else - on Twitter.

Fidel Castro is dead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2016

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn declared Castro “a champion of social justice” and “a huge figure of modern history”. President Francois Hollande was more reserved in his praise, remembering him as “towering” figure who “incarnated the Cuban revolution, in both its hopes and subsequent disillusionment”.

The Castropedia: Fidel's Cuba in facts and figures







1/10 Attempts made on Castro's life since he came to power in 1959: 638 (according to Fabian Escalante, former Cuban security chief) Reuters/Prensa Latina

2/10 Castro is a baseball fan - with 16 teams making up the Cuban National Baseball League Reuters/Kimberly White

3/10 Size of the original rebel army led by Castro and including Che Guevara that sailed to Cuba in 1956, eventually toppling President Batista on 1 January 1959: 82 STF/AFP/Getty Images

4/10 Acts of "civil disobedience" logged in Cuba in 2005, according to a report by the exiled Cuban Democratic Directorate: 3,322 Miguel Vinas/AFP/Getty Images

5/10 Age at which Castro began smoking cigars: 15 Age at which Castro gave up smoking cigars: 59 Jorge Rey/Getty Images

8/10 Total number of Cubans believed to have emigrated while Castro was in power: about 1.4 million (81 per cent of whom have settled in North America) Rodrigo Arangua/AFP/Getty Images

9/10 Duration of a speech Castro made at the UN in 1960: 4 hours 29 minutes (listed by the Guinness Book of Records as the longest speech made in the United Nations) Tom Mihalek/Getty Images

10/10 Films: Castro is listed as an "uncredited extra" in the 1946 musical Holiday in Mexico and as a "poolside spectator" in the romantic comedy Easy to Wed (also 1946) Hrvoje Polan/AFP/Getty Images

The South African president Jacob Zuma praised Castro for supporting the country’s struggle against apartheid.

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad sent his condolences to Castro's brother Raul and commended him as an “inspiration”. Conversely, Ed Royce, chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, was unequivocal in his criticism: “His legacy is one of repression at home, and support for terrorism abroad.”

However, Mr Trump said that Castro was a 'brutal dictator' who 'oppressed his own people. He added that while Cuba was still a 'totalitarian island' he hoped the Cuban people could now live in 'freedom'

Castro will be cremated this afternoon in Cuba, where nine days of national mourning have been declared.

That Castro lived until 90, having survived multiple attempts on his life, was something he said he “never imagined“ when he briefly emerged from seclusion earlier this year to deliver a farewell speech. “Soon I’ll be like all the others,” Castro said. "To all our turn must come.”