For the first time ever, a woman has made the Forbes highest-paid comedians list.
Amy Schumer has been revealed as the fourth highest-paid comedian of 2016, having garnered $17million (£13.1million) over the past year. The finance magazine estimates she accumulated much of her earnings from her tour, television show Inside Amy Schumer, commercial work and an $8million book deal for The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo.
Topping the list is Kevin Hart, who has taken over from the long-reigning comedian Jerry Seinfeld who had previously topped the list for ten years.
Forbes Highest-Paid Comedians 2016
Forbes Highest-Paid Comedians 2016
-
1/10 1. Kevin Hart ($87,500,000)
Kevin Hart
Getty
-
2/10 2. Jerry Seinfeld ($43,500,000)
Jerry Seinfeld
Getty
-
3/10 3. Terry Fator ($21,000,000)
Terry Fator
Getty
-
4/10 4. Amy Schumer ($17,000,000)
Amy Schumer
Getty Images
-
5/10 5. Jeff Dunham ($13,500,000)
Jeff Dunham
Getty
-
6/10 6. Dave Chappelle ($13,000,000)
Dave Chappelle
Getty
-
7/10 7. Jim Gaffigan ($12,500,000)
Jim Gaffigan
Getty
-
8/10 8. Gabriel Iglesias ($9,500,000)
Gabriel Iglesias
Getty
-
9/10 9. Russell Peters ($9,000,000)
Russell Peters
Getty
-
10/10 10. John Bishop ($7,000,000)
John Bishop
Getty
Hart amassed a whopping $87.5 million (£67.4million) over the course of the past year thanks to his long-running tour. Forbes says he “tours like no other” and has played over 100 shows in the 12 month period from June 2015 to July 2015. He also featured in films like Central Intelligence with Dwayne Johnson (who tops the highest-paid actors list of 2016 having earned $64.5million) and commercials for brands such as H&M.
Seinfeld comes second place, with just under half of Hart’s yearly fortune, having made $43.5million over the past year.
Other comedians to make the list include the ventriloquist stand-ups Terry Fator and Jeff Dunham who make up the top five with Hart, Seinfeld and Schumer.
A Brit also makes the list with Liverpudlian John Bishop concluding the top 10 having earned $7 million (£5.4million) last year.
Forbes calculates the pre-taxes and management fee earnings of the comedians by analysing data as well as interviews with agents, managers, lawyers and industry insiders.
- More about:
- Amy Schumer
- Kevin Hart
- Jerry Seinfeld
- Forbes