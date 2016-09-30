  1. News
Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado hits back at Donald Trump’s ‘cheap lies and slander’ in Instagram post

The Republican candidate let fly a series of early morning insults

machado1.png
Ms Machado accused Mr Trump of lies and slander Instagram

A former beauty queen has hit back at an online attack by Donald Trump - accusing him of “cheap lies and slander”.

In the early hours of Friday, the Republican candidate unleashed a volley of tweets, some of them addressing what he termed the inaccuracy of media reports and some relating to his rival Hillary Clinton. He also accused Ms Clinton of helping 1996 Miss Universe winner Alicia Machado obtain US citizenship, though he offered no evidence to support the claim.

“Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a US citizen so she could use her in the debate?” read one tweet from from Mr Trump, 70, that was published at 5.30am.

 

"El candidato republicano y su equipo de campaña nuevamente están generando ataques, insultos e intentando revivir difamaciones y falsas acusaciones sobre mi vida. Todo eso con la finalidad de intimidarme, humillarme y desequilibrarme una vez más. Los ataques que han surgido son calumnias y mentiras baratas generadas con malas intenciones, que no tienen fundamento que han sido difundidas por medios amarillistas. Ésta, por supuesto, no es la primera vez que enfrento una situación así. Por medio de su campaña de odio, el candidato republicano insiste en desacreditar y desmoralizar a una mujer, lo que definitivamente es una de sus características más aterradoras. Con esto, busca distraer la atención de sus reales problemas y de su incapacidad para pretender ser el líder de este gran país. Cuando era apenas una jovencita, el ahora candidato, me humilló, me insultó, me irrespetó públicamente, como lo hacía usualmente de forma privada de la forma más cruel. Así como esto me pasó a mí, es claro a través de los años, que sus acciones y conductas se han repetido con otras mujeres durante décadas. Por lo tanto, seguiré de pie, compartiendo mi historia, mi apoyo absoluto a la señora Clinton en nombre de las mujeres, de mis hermanas, tías, abuelas, primas, amigas y la comunidad femenina. A mis latinas y en general, quiero agradecerles todo el apoyo, el amor y el respeto, a mi carrera, a mi persona como ser humano y a mi familia. Yo me hice ciudadana de este gran país porque aquí nació mi hija y porque quería ejercer todos mis derechos, entre ellos votar. Continuaré de pie, firme en mi experiencia vivida como Miss Universo y ustedes conmigo apoyándome. He estado tan complacida por tantas palabras amables, por tanto amor. Yo estoy centrándome en mi ocupada carrera, en mi labor de madre y voy a seguir dando pasos positivos para la comunidad latina, seguiré como activista en pro de los derechos de la mujer y el respeto que nos merecemos. Aprecio todo su amor y todo su apoyo nuevamente, gracias". Miles de bendiciones.

A photo posted by Alicia Machado (@machadooficial) on

Ms Machado hit the headlines following her 1996 victory when he claimed she had put on weight and forced the Venezuelan-born woman to fly to New York where he invited the media to watch her exercise at a gym. “This is somebody who likes to eat,” Mr Trump told the reporters.

Ms Clinton’s referred to the incident during the first presidential debate on Monday when she talked about the way he repeatedly insulted women.

On Friday, Ms Machado, 39, hit back at Mr Trump, accusing him of “generating attacks and insults, and trying to revive slurs and false accusations about my life”.

“The attacks that have emerged are cheap lies and slanders generated with bad intentions,” she added. “I will keep standing, sharing my story, [and offer] my absolute support to Ms Clinton on behalf of women, my sisters, aunts, grandmothers, cousins, friends and the female community.”  

Ms Clinton also responded to Mr Trump’s comments. “What kind of man stays up all night to smear a woman with lies and conspiracy theories,” she said.

She added: “Alicia deserves praise for courageously standing up to Trump's attacks.” 

With barely a month to go before the election, Mr Trump is battling to find traction among women voters.

