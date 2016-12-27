George Michael might have been widely lauded as a pop superstar and an LGBT icon in his life, but in his death he is being remembered in a different light. The musician, who died at his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day at the age of 53, is being honoured as a quiet but committed philanthropist.

From apparently working at a homeless shelter anonymously to tipping a barmaid £5,000 because she was an indebted student nurse, tales of the pop icon’s kind heart have arrived in quick succession.

It has now transpired that Michael put on a concert for NHS nurses in order to thank the nurses who cared for his mother, who died of cancer in 1997. He performed an eclectic range of his hits at the free special thank you gig at the Roundhouse in Camden, north London back in 2006.

Sharing an old torn out article about the concert, Billy Bragg commended Michael as not only a brilliant musician but also an activist. “His support for the LGBTQ community, the NHS and the miners marked George Michael out as an activist as well as a great artist,” the folk-singer said.

His support for the LGBTQ community, the NHS and the miners marked George Michael out as an activist as well as a great artist. pic.twitter.com/tsKNp22Lr7 — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) December 26, 2016

“I salute you,” the biggest pop star of the 80s told the audience of NHS nurses at the time. “This evening is 100 per cent me saying 'thank you' to you.”

“Society calls what you do a vocation, and that means you don't get paid properly. Thank you for everything you do - some people appreciate it. Now if we can only get the government to do the same thing,” he said, telling the crowd the venue was ”full of heroes“.

At the time, nurses who went to the concert commended Michael’s generous spirit. ”He made all of us feel special. People do say thank you, but for George to say it publicly feels good,” Susan Steadman told the BBC.

George Michael: a life in pictures







20 show all George Michael: a life in pictures





































1/20 1982 Wham perform at the Hammersmith Odeon Rex

2/20 1983 George Micheal and Andrew Ridley perform in concert in June 1983 Rex Features

3/20 1984 May 1984 Exclusive Photocall with Wham When Their Song 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-go' Hit Number One in the Charts at Bbc Tv Centre George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley Rex Features

4/20 1985 Ivor Novello Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel, George Michael (songwriter of the Year) and Andrew Ridgeley Rex Features

5/20 1985 Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael in Tiananmen Square, during their WHAM! in China tour in 1985 Rex Features

6/20 1986 rank Bruno Boxer 1986 George Michael And Frank Bruno. British And European Heavyweight Champion Frank Bruno Flew Off For A Winning Weekend In Las Vegas Yesterday And Found Himself Sitting Next To George Michael The Wham! Star. Rex Features

7/20 1986 George Michael is presented with an award by Elton John during the 1986 Brit Awards Rex Features

8/20 1986 George Michael and Freddie Mercury during a Queen party at the Groucho Club Rex Features

9/20 1991 WHAM! reunited during the "Rock in Rio" concert in Rio de Janeiro Rex Features

10/20 1993 George Michael appears outside the high court, a case where micheal fought Sony Music for failing to promote his albumn "Listen without prejudice Vol.1" Rex Features

11/20 1995 David Frost interviewed George Michael following his Sony contract dispute Rex Features

12/20 1997 The pop star was visibly moved during the funeral of Princess Diana Rex Features

13/20 1998 Michael gave a press conference ahead of his public service for aids charity "Angel Food" following his conviction for engaging in a sex act in a public toilet Rex Features

14/20 2004 George Michael poses at the Sunset Virgin Megastore where he made an apperance to sign copies of his new CD 'Patience' Getty

15/20 2005 George Michael poses during the photocall of his documentary film 'George Michael - A different Story' by Southan Morris during the 55th Berlin Film Festival Getty

16/20 2005 Musicians Pete Townhsend from The Who, George Michael and David Gilmour from Pink Floyd perform 'Hey Jude' with children on stage at the finale of 'Live 8 London' in Hyde Park Getty

17/20 2007 George Michael arrives at Brent Magistrates Court in west London as he faces charges of driving while unfit through drugs. The former Wham! star's legal team had hoped he could be absent from the trial but he was ordered by District Judge Katherine Marshall to appear on the first day Getty

18/20 2007 George Michael performs the first concert at the newly rebuilt Wembley Stadium Getty

19/20 2011 George Michael speaks to the media during a press conference at the Royal Opera House, central London on May 11, 2011. The event was to announce his 'Symphonica' European tour which is set to visit historic venues such as Prague's State Opera House, Paris' Palais Garnier and London's Royal Opera House Getty

20/20 2012 George Michael performs during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium Getty

“Nurses feel so undervalued these days and struggle to provide the excellent care that they do under such a barrage of threats and cuts. He made us feel special again for one amazing night!” Simon Pawlin added.

When his mother died, Michael described her as a “woman of great compassion”, saying: “She felt much as I do, that we were living in a world that was gradually being drained of that.”

This is by no means the only kind deed Michael did for nurses. In fact, he often kept aside tickets for NHS staff at his concerts. What’s more, Michael donated royalties from his biggest hits to charities including Childline and supported Macmillan Cancer Support and the Terrence Higgins Trust alongside other organisations.

Michael’s death has stunned fans worldwide, prompting public outpourings of grief. Mourners gathered on Boxing Day outside his home in the village of Goring-on-Thames, laying flowers, handwritten notes and candles at his doorstep.

