Tributes have poured in for George Michael, after he passed away, aged 53.

Fellow pop stars, politicians and other celebrities shared their condolences on social media.

Comedian David Walliams posted a long list of Michael's hits. He said the singer-songwriter was "a deeply private man with an awe-inspiring talent that couldn't help but make him a superstar."

Actress Lindsay Lohan also thanked Michael “for inspiring so many true people”.

“My love. My spirit and my heart is with you and your loved ones. In your beautiful words- ‘I think you're amazing’”, Lohan said on Instagram.

Elton John, whose duet with Michael, Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me, reached number one in the UK and the US, shared an image of the pair on Instagram.

Paying tribute to Michael, he said: “I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist.”.

Unbelievable.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan called Michael "an incredible talent who brought joy to millions of us with his music," while Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, said: "This is just too awful. Such an amazing talent gone too soon. Wham was part of the soundtrack to my teenage years."

Star Trek actor William Shatner said: "Is this year over yet? Too many people are passing away. Rest In Peace, George Michael."

The singer and stage actress Pixie Lott said that Michael was her "mama's favourite!"

She said: "It was a pleasure to meet him so sad to hear the news."

The star whose real name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, sold more than 100 million albums throughout a career which spanned almost four decades.

He rose to fame as a member of Wham!, who are known for their hits Club Tropicana and Last Christmas.