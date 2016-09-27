Mary Berry has denied suggestions she was on the brink of retirement before The Great British Bake Off was moved to Channel 4 and has insisted she has “absolutely no plans to retire”.

The Sunday Mirror claimed the 81-year-old Bake Off presenter had informed the programme’s makers Love Productions she was planning to stand down from the massively popular show in a year. A TV source told the paper she could not make any long-term commitments and her future at the BBC would be focused on “short-term projects” instead.

But Berry's agent of 25 years, Fiona Linsday, corrected the reports saying she had no plans to stop working.

“It has been reported that Mary only intends to work another year - that's simply wrong, she has lots of exciting projects coming up - including on TV with the BBC - and has absolutely no plans to retire,” Lindsay said in a statement sent to The Telegraph.

The food writer announced she would be standing down as a Bake Off judge last week, saying that she would be choosing to stay with the BBC out of “loyalty”.

The announcement followed fellow hosts Mel and Sue’s decision to step down. The English comedy double act recently revealed they would be bidding goodbye rather than “going with the dough” when the show moves over to Channel 4.

Writing in a statement, Berry said: ”My decision to stay with the BBC is out of loyalty to them as they have nurtured me, and the show, that was a unique and brilliant format from day one.”

“I am just sad for the audience who may not be ready for change, I hope they understand my decision. I wish the programme, crew and future bakers every possible success and I am so very sad not to be a part of it. Farewell to soggy bottoms”.

The last judge standing Paul Hollywood has now signed a three-season deal with the show despite its move to Channel 4, making him the only one of the original gang to stick with the programme.