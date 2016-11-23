  1. News
Hillary Clinton's lead over Donald Trump in the popular vote has now passed 2 million

Ms Clinton's lead over the President-elect has reached a margin on 1.5 per cent

Mr Trump had made the undertaking during the second presidential debate AP

Donald Trump continues to spend his days ensconced in Trump Tower as he puts together his government. All the while, the lead over him in the popular cote by his rival Hillary Clinton, continues to grow.

On Wednesday, it emerged that Ms Clinton’s margin of victory over Mr Trump in the popular vote had now passed two million people.

Dave Wasserman of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, said that Ms Clinton had not collected 64,223,958 votes, compared to Mr Trump’s 62,206,395 votes. 

More follows....

