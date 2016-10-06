For any actress climbing the ranks in Hollywood, being compared to one of the most in-demand actresses can be both a blessing and a curse.

Many famous faces have ‘doppelgangers’, and some are more convincing than others. Now comparisons are being drawn between Haley Bennett and Jennifer Lawrence after several media outlets and people on Twitter noticed a similarity to Lawrence, as demonstrated below:

Someone needs to cast Haley Bennett and Jennifer Lawrence as sisters. pic.twitter.com/RDboMxmwfG — TheMovieWaffler.com (@themoviewaffler) September 21, 2016

The actress appears in The Girl on the Train alongside Emily Blunt and Justin Theroux, her biggest role to date, and glimpses of her face in the trailer had many questioning whether Lawrence was making a cameo and was somehow missed off the credits.

While the similarities are visible, other comparisons have been made between people and other celebrities where the resemblance has been truly uncanny. Take Konrad Annerud, a bartender from Sweden who bears a striking resemblance to Leonardo DiCaprio at the height of his 90s heartthrob days.

Bennett, 28, hails from Ohio and moved to California aged 14 to launch her career in film. You may recognise her from appearances alongside Hugh Grant in the 2007 rom-com Music and Lyrics and with Jennifer Aniston in Marley and Me.

The resemblance has not gone unnoticed by Bennett herself, who told GQ she gets recognised all the time - but not as Haley Bennett, making establishing her own identity somewhat tricky. "Everyone thinks I'm Jennifer Lawrence!," she said. "It's hilarious.

“People are like, ‘Hey, Jen!’ Or I'll just see people whispering to each other. I'm just gonna start charging for autographs. What if I just created like a huge scandal—like did something crazy in public? Jennifer Lawrence takes a pie and smashes it in someone's face!”