While the majority of world leaders dished out lukewarm tributes to Fidel Castro or skirted around the subject of his legacy, Justin Trudeau’s reaction to the death of the former Cuban leader was pointedly warm.

In turn, the Canadian Prime Minister has drawn criticism for praising the former Cuban leader and revolutionary who died at the age of 90 on Friday.

Known as Fidel to both friends and foes, Castro split public opinion in life and death and leaves behind a massively divided legacy. While the firebrand leader gained support for bringing universal free education and healthcare to Cuba, his opponents criticise his human rights record and say he suppressed dissent.

Mr Trudeau hailed Castro as a "remarkable leader" and a “legendary revolutionary and orator” in a statement and warmly recalled his late father’s friendship with Castro.

“While a controversial figure, both Mr Castro’s supporters and detractors recognised his tremendous dedication and love for the Cuban people who had a deep and lasting affection for “el Comandante,” he said.

“I know my father was very proud to call him a friend and I had the opportunity to meet Fidel when my father passed away. It was also a real honour to meet his three sons and his brother President Raúl Castro during my recent visit to Cuba.”

1/10 Attempts made on Castro's life since he came to power in 1959: 638 (according to Fabian Escalante, former Cuban security chief) Reuters/Prensa Latina

2/10 Castro is a baseball fan - with 16 teams making up the Cuban National Baseball League Reuters/Kimberly White

3/10 Size of the original rebel army led by Castro and including Che Guevara that sailed to Cuba in 1956, eventually toppling President Batista on 1 January 1959: 82 STF/AFP/Getty Images

4/10 Acts of "civil disobedience" logged in Cuba in 2005, according to a report by the exiled Cuban Democratic Directorate: 3,322 Miguel Vinas/AFP/Getty Images

5/10 Age at which Castro began smoking cigars: 15 Age at which Castro gave up smoking cigars: 59 Jorge Rey/Getty Images

8/10 Total number of Cubans believed to have emigrated while Castro was in power: about 1.4 million (81 per cent of whom have settled in North America) Rodrigo Arangua/AFP/Getty Images

9/10 Duration of a speech Castro made at the UN in 1960: 4 hours 29 minutes (listed by the Guinness Book of Records as the longest speech made in the United Nations) Tom Mihalek/Getty Images

10/10 Films: Castro is listed as an "uncredited extra" in the 1946 musical Holiday in Mexico and as a "poolside spectator" in the romantic comedy Easy to Wed (also 1946) Hrvoje Polan/AFP/Getty Images

Mr Trudeau has drawn criticism from some politicians for his positive tribute and has also been subject to the wrath of Twitter.

US Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, who is of Cuban descent, suggested the leader’s comments were “shameful and embarrassing” and questioned whether the statement was real or a parody.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, another Cuban-American, said his statement was “disgraceful” and accused him of “slobbering adulation” of Castro.

In the opposition Conservative Party in Canada, Kellie Leitch, who is running for the party’s leadership, criticised him for his “fawning characterisation” of Castro.

Despite the fact that the politician often appears impervious to social media criticism, the tribute gave rise to the Twitter hashtag #TrudeauEulogies. It immediately started trending on the social media site, with people mocking his genial tone.

“Today we say goodbye to Mr Mussolini, the former Italian prime minister best known for his competent train-management," said one.

Mr. Stalin will be fondly remembered for increasing tourism to the otherwise unwelcoming Siberia. #TrudeauEulogies — Llama 3X (@cuckwatch3000) November 26, 2016

While a controversial figure, Fidel loved wildlife. He loved to feed sharks between Cuba and Miami. @shainaluck #trudeaueulogies — Mike O'Leary (@mikejoeoleary) November 27, 2016

Castro was an honorary pallbearer at the funeral of Trudeau’s father and former prime minister Pierre Trudeau in 2000. His father was the first leader of a Nato member state to visit communist Cuba in 1976.