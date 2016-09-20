The more Marc Jacobs has attempted to apologise and clarify the cultural appropriation furore which erupted over the dreadlocks modelled in his New York fashion show, the more criticism the fashion designer has received.

Immediately after his show aired last Thursday, critics jumped to condemn the 53-year-old fashion designer for choosing to cast mainly white models to model the dreadlocks. They accused him of cultural appropriation and racial insensitivity and argued dreadlocks were more than a fashion vogue and could not be appropriated with no mention of their black origins or history.

Jacobs subsequent response to the criticism then compounded the problem and triggered an onslaught of broadsides on social media. In an attempt to quell allegations of racial insensitivity, he did the opposite by calling cultural appropriation “nonsense” and saying he did not see “colour or race” but just “people”.

“All who cry ‘cultural appropriation’ or whatever nonsense about any race or skin colour wearing their hair in any particular style or manner - funny how you don’t criticise women of colour for straightening their hair,” he wrote on Instagram. “I respect and am inspired by people and how they look. I don’t see colour or race - I see people,” he added.

Marc Jacobs’ official apology for the above reply has now garnered yet more criticism, with social media users dubbing it a “lazy”, “condescending”, “non-apology”.

Accompanying the apology alongside a picture which said “I have read all your comments…”, he apologised for the “lack of sensitivity” he unintendedly expressed in his “brevity”.

“I thank you for expressing your feelings,” he wrote on Sunday. “I apologise for the lack of sensitivity unintentionally expressed by my brevity. I wholeheartedly believe in freedom of speech and freedom to express oneself though art, clothes, words, hair, music, everything. Of course, I do “see” colour but I DO NOT discriminate. THAT IS A FACT! Please continue to express your feelings freely but do it kindly. Nothing is gained from spreading hate by name calling and bullying.”

Some social users have taken issue with the apology and argued it did not go far enough in recognising why he had been subject to criticism in the first place.

“Was this supposed to be an apology? I see no self-evaluation nor any comprehension of the comments call his behavior and views out. When you're sorry, you DO better. This was not an apology and he has no intention of doing better,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Marc Jacobs needs a better to team to craft his non-apology apology,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another said: "Think of how this total non-apology could be improved, like casting more black women in your shows @marcjacobs".

One more said he had "composed a lazy, faux apology".

@jackieaina people really just don't know how to say my bad that was wrong. Even Marc jacobs "apology" was condescending. — black bill gates ✨ (@bryhami) September 19, 2016

Nevertheless, others were more positive about his fashion show, with Naomi Campbell commending it on Instagram. “Amazing show Marc Jacobs and sis Jourdan Dunn,” the supermodel wrote. Looking gorge. Loved every outfit !! From a Jamaican Girl who has been in your life for 30 years . Keep your head up #alwaysintheart”.

Others argued Jacobs needn't have apologised in the first place, with one user saying cultural appropriation was an example of political correctness gone too far.

Debates over cultural appropriation have raged in recent years and the issue continues to divide many. The question of white dreadlocks and cornrows are particularly contentious, with Justin Beiber, Miley Cyrus and Kylie Jenner having all been rebuked by the public for their “culturally appropriative” hairstyles.

A representative for Jacobs did not immediately respond to request for comment.