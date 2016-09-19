Matt LeBlanc has been labelled a “creep” on social media after saying he needs to watch Game of Thrones in order to see Emilia Clarke naked.

The 49-year-old Friends actor made the comment at the Emmy Awards after E! News put the two in touch via a split screen to discuss a photo they had taken together back in May.

After being asked whether he was a fan of Game of Thrones, LeBlanc told the host: “Yeah, I saw the first season, and I kind of fell out of touch with it.”

“I guess that’s when she started getting naked, so I need to catch up," he continued.

Critics rebuked LeBlanc's comments about the actress, who is best known for playing the role of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, on social media.

“Matt LeBlanc telling Emilia Clark he should start watching second season of GOT cause she starts getting naked is too much. Creep,” wrote one Twitter user.

While news site Upworthy said: “Matt LeBlanc telling Emilia Clarke he should continue watching GoT because “she gets naked” gets 10/10 creep factor from us. #Emmys”.

Another user said: "Way to creep a gal out Matt Le Blanc. #EmiliaClarke".

"Matt LeBlanc said he needs to catch up on Game of Thrones cause that's where Emilia Clarke gets naked... someone punch him in the throat pls," added a particularly angry user.

"Matt LeBlanc talking about watching Emilia Clarke naked makes me all sorts of uncomfortable ," said another.

matt leblanc just said he needed go catch up on game of thrones bc "that's when emilia clarke gets naked" #Emmys pic.twitter.com/9DkbEN3y37 — leah (@jessetulip) September 18, 2016

The pair appeared on the Graham Norton Show earlier this year and Clarke is a massive fan of LeBlanc.

Clarke received three Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in both 2013, 2015 and 2016.

A representative for LeBlanc and Clarke did not immediately respond to request for comment.