Matt LeBlanc has been labelled a “creep” on social media after saying he needs to watch Game of Thrones in order to see Emilia Clarke naked.
The 49-year-old Friends actor made the comment at the Emmy Awards after E! News put the two in touch via a split screen to discuss a photo they had taken together back in May.
After being asked whether he was a fan of Game of Thrones, LeBlanc told the host: “Yeah, I saw the first season, and I kind of fell out of touch with it.”
“I guess that’s when she started getting naked, so I need to catch up," he continued.
Emmy Awards 2016 winners
Emmy Awards 2016 winners
-
1/30
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (C), winner of the Best Actress in a Comedy Series Award, as well as Outstanding Comedy Series Award for 'Veep', poses with the cast in the press room during the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles
EPA
-
2/30
Cast & crew of "Game of Thrones", winners of Best Drama Series, pose in the press room during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles
Getty Images
-
3/30
Actress Sarah Paulson, winner of Best Actress in a Mini-Series or Movie for The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, poses in the press room during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles
Getty Images
-
4/30
Actor Jeffrey Tambor, winner of Best Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Transparent', poses in the press room during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles
Getty Images
-
5/30
Actress Kate McKinnon accepts Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for 'Saturday Night Live' onstage during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles
Getty Images
-
6/30
Actress Regina King, winner of Best Supporting Actress in a Mini-Series or Movie for "American Crime", poses in the press room during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles
Getty Images
-
7/30
(L-R) Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos winners of the Outstanding Documentary for "Making a Murderer"
Rex Features
-
8/30
RuPaul winner of the Outstanding Host For A Reality Show Or Reality-Competition Program
Rex Features
-
9/30
Actor Hank winner of the Outstanding Guest Actor in Drama Series
Getty Images for AMC
-
10/30
The team from "Jim: The James Foley Story", Peter Kunhardt, Sheila Nevins, Jacqueline Glover, Eva Lipman, George Kunhardt, Teddy Kunhardt receiving award for Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
Rex Features
-
11/30
Joe Celli, David Korins, Jason Howard winners of the Outstanding Production Design For A Variety
Rex Features
-
12/30
Cast from Born This Way, winners of Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Getty Images
-
13/30
Aziz Ansari (R) and Alan Yang, winners of the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Award for 'Master of None', pose in the press room during the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles
EPA
-
14/30
'Archer' was a winner of the Outstanding Animated Program
Rex Features
-
15/30
TV personality Anthony Bourdain, winner of Outstanding Informational Series Or Special
Getty Images
-
16/30
Directors Thomas Kail (L) and Alex Rudzinski accept Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for 'Grease: Live' during the 68th Emmy Awards show at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles
AFP/Getty Images
-
17/30
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler received award for the Outstanding Guest Actress in Comedy Series
Rex Features
-
18/30
Carson Daly (3-L) and Mark Burnett (4-R) and crew, winners for Best Reality-Competition Program Award for 'The Voice', pose in the press room during the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles
EPA
-
19/30
Rami Malek winner of the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama
Rex Features
-
20/30
(L-R) Writers Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander, writer/producer Ryan Murphy, actor John Travolta and production team accept Outstanding Limited Series for 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story' onstage during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles
Getty Images
-
21/30
Actress Tatiana Maslany, winner of Best Actress in a Drama Series for "Orphan Black", poses in the press room during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles
Getty Images
-
22/30
Director Susanne Bier, winner of Best Directing for a Mini-Series or Movie for "The Night Manager", poses in the press room during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles
Getty Images
-
23/30
Actor Sterling K. Brown poses backstage with his award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie for FX Network's " The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
REUTERS
-
24/30
Cast and crew of Robot Chicken, winner of Outstanding Short Form Animated Program (Robot Chicken)
Getty Images
-
25/30
Actor Peter Scolari, winner of Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Girls,' attends the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Governors Ball at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles
Getty Images
-
26/30
Comedian Patton Oswalt, winner of Best Writing for a Variety Special for Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping
Getty Images
-
27/30
Costume designers Lou Eyrich, Marisa Aboitiz and Helen Huang, winners of Outstanding Costumes For A Contemporary Series, Limited Series Or Movie
Getty Images
-
28/30
Actor Louie Anderson winner of the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on the FX series "Baskets"
REUTERS
-
29/30
Actors Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Jordan Peele, winners of Best Variety Sketch Series for "Key & Peele"
Getty Images
-
30/30
Jill Soloway poses with her award for Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series for "Transparent" backstage at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
REUTERS
Critics rebuked LeBlanc's comments about the actress, who is best known for playing the role of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, on social media.
“Matt LeBlanc telling Emilia Clark he should start watching second season of GOT cause she starts getting naked is too much. Creep,” wrote one Twitter user.
While news site Upworthy said: “Matt LeBlanc telling Emilia Clarke he should continue watching GoT because “she gets naked” gets 10/10 creep factor from us. #Emmys”.
Another user said: "Way to creep a gal out Matt Le Blanc. #EmiliaClarke".
"Matt LeBlanc said he needs to catch up on Game of Thrones cause that's where Emilia Clarke gets naked... someone punch him in the throat pls," added a particularly angry user.
"Matt LeBlanc talking about watching Emilia Clarke naked makes me all sorts of uncomfortable ," said another.
The pair appeared on the Graham Norton Show earlier this year and Clarke is a massive fan of LeBlanc.
Clarke received three Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in both 2013, 2015 and 2016.
A representative for LeBlanc and Clarke did not immediately respond to request for comment.
- More about:
- Matt LeBlanc
- Emmy Awards 2016