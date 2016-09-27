From breaking up physical fights to having security guards usher incensed guests off stage, Jerry Springer has been privy to his fair share of dramatic debates. As such, it seems fitting that he has now delivered his own opinion on the fiery debut presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

After watching the debate, Springer concluded Mr Trump's true spiritual home might be The Jerry Springer Show while Ms Clinton belongs in the White House.

“Hillary Clinton belongs in the White House. Donald Trump belongs on my show,” he tweeted.

Of course, Mr Trump is no stranger to reality TV given his colourful career as the host of The Apprentice prior to taking up politics.

Springer also referred to Mr Trump’s greatly laughed at remark about his “temperament” being his “strongest asset”.

To the delight of the audience (who could not help but laugh) and the internet (who generated numerous flashing memes), Mr Trump moved the discussion away from the Iraq War for a second to declare: “I think my strongest asset, maybe by far, is my temperament”.

“Well I have much better judgement than she does, there’s no question about that. I also have a much better temperament than she has,” he also said.

“C'mon Donald... you complaining about Hillary's temperament is like me complaining about the quality of television!” tweeted Springer in response.

Another example of the ever-blurred line between politics and reality television in America, Springer is the former Democratic mayor of Cincinnati and has long been an outspoken supporter of Ms Clinton.