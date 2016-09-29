A Sky News reporter has joined the growing catalogue of presenters who have made the unfortunate slip of the tongue when referring to the Health secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Sky News health and science correspondent Thomas Moore was presenting a segment on the junior doctors losing their high-court challenge over the planned seven-day NHS contract when he accidentally replaced the 'H' in the government minister's surname with 'C'.

After saying the expletive, Moore immediately corrected himself and became slightly flustered before carrying on like a professional.

In pictures: Junior doctors protests in UK







10 show all In pictures: Junior doctors protests in UK

















1/10 20,000 Junior Doctors marched through central London in protest at the new contract changes the government is trying to impose which they say will be unfair and unsafe

2/10 Junior doctors protest in London

3/10 4 year old Cassius takes part in a demonstration in Westminster, in support of junior doctors over changes to NHS contracts, London

4/10 Protest over proposed changes to junior doctors' contracts, Leeds

5/10 Junior doctors and NHS staff protesting against the health service cuts and the proposed contract changes offered by the government outside Parliament

6/10 Junior doctors and NHS staff protesting against the health service cuts and the proposed contract changes offered by the government outside Parliament

7/10 Over 5000 junior doctors rallied in Waterloo place, before marching through Whitehall and onto Parliament Square, in opposition to Jeremy Hunt's new working conditions for doctors

8/10 Demonstrators listen to speeches in Waterloo Place during the 'Let's Save the NHS' rally and protest march by junior doctors

9/10 Junior doctors marched in London to highlight their plight

10/10 A protester at a demonstration in support of junior doctors in London

However, that did not stop several viewers on Twitter picking up on it:

The moment when you hear Jeremy Hunt but with a "c" on sky news haha — Jacqui (@scotjovi14) September 28, 2016

Someone just dropped the c bomb on sky news... Jeremy Hunt.... its just too easy... — Catherine Pryce (@Prycie) September 28, 2016

(Screengrab/Twitter)

(Screengrab/Twitter)

Moore need not worry as he is certainly not the first presenter to make the blunder. In October, his former colleague Mark Longhurst made the same error when reviewing the papers. News of his slip-up spread even further when the actor Ricky Gervais filmed himself rewinding and watching the mistake before turning the camera to his dead-pan face.

Most famously, the veteran broadcaster Jim Naughtie uttered the swear word when presenting Radio 4’s Today programme in 2011. After mixing up his words trying referring to the “culture secretary Jeremy Hunt”, he then spent the next few minutes trying to stifle his laughter.

A representative for Sky News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.