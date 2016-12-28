Victoria Beckham has been named on the Queen’s Honours List for 2017 for her contributions to the fashion world and her charity work.

The businesswoman and former spice girl will join her husband David Beckham who received an OBE back in 2003.

Since her 90s Spice Girls heydays, Beckham has become an internationally recognised fashion designer and has carried out campaign work. She was appointed as UNAIDS goodwill ambassador in September 2014 and has visited HIV clinics in South Africa and met those affected by the disease.

David has referred to receiving his OBE for his sporting achievements as “one of his proudest moments”.

“Victoria is so proud,” said the former England captain at the time. “I'm so proud that she could be here to share this with me.”

“Her Majesty said she was very pleased to be giving me this award. She asked if it was exhausting travelling around the world to play football and I said no, because I am used to it now,” he added.