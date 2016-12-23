A YouTuber has said she felt uncomfortable during an interview with Vin Diesel, who repeatedly interrupted her questions to call her “beautiful” and “sexy”.

The Fast and Furious actor took part in a press junket with the Brazilian YouTuber Carol Moreira who has more than 280,000 subscribers on the video-sharing site to promote his film XXX: Return of Xander Cage.

After speaking about the influence Tom Hanks had on his career, in a video which has so far been viewed more than 1.6 million times, Diesel got distracted and suddenly diverted the conversation to Moreira’s appearance.

Forbes Highest Paid Actors 2016







10 show all Forbes Highest Paid Actors 2016

















1/10 Dwayne Johnson $64,500,000

2/10 Jackie Chan $61,000,000

3/10 Matt Damon $55,000,000 Getty Images

4/10 Tom Cruise $53,000,000

5/10 Johnny Depp $48,000,000 REX Features

6/10 Ben Affleck $43,000,000 Getty Images

7/10 Vin Diesal $35,000,000 Getty

8/10 Shah Rukh $33,000,000

9/10 Robert Downey Jr $33,000,000 Getty Images

10/10 Akshay Kumar $31,500,000 Getty Images

“…I did not know any movie stars and Tom Hanks was the first one – god you’re so beautiful,” Diesel, whose real name is Mark Vincent, told Moreira. “Look at her, how am I supposed to do the interview? She is so beautiful”

The 49-year-old then turned to the backstage crew to ask if they agreed with him, while Moreira tried to veer the conversation back on course while visibly awkward, asking: “Tell me your story”.

“Tell me your story,” the actor replied. “Let’s go get out of here, let’s go have lunch. My god, I love her, look how beautiful she is. Wow.”

The conversation did go back to Diesel’s career for a few further minutes before he revived his line of comments: “How am I supposed to sit here while looking at such beauty? She’s so beautiful, I’m in love.”

Moments later, the level of discomfort reached a new high, when Diesel said: “Man she’s so f***** sexy, I can’t do this interview, look at her” before getting down on his knees in front of the YouTube star.

“Someone save me, when did this turn into beautiful world… when did this turn into I love you?” he proclaimed before Moreira got up out of her seat and wrapped up in the interview.

Introducing the video to her YouTube channel, Moreira said she felt “uncomfortable” during the exchange, in a translation obtained by The Independent, she later thanked her followers for their support after releasing the video.

A representative for Diesel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.