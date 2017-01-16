Samsung is set to reveal the results of its investigations into the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 debacle at a press conference on January 23rd.

Koh Dong-jin, the head of Samsung’s mobile division, will explain why numerous handsets caught fire following its release last year, and reveal the preventative measures the company has taken in order to ensure that no such issues crop up in the future.

Early reports of combustible Note 7s saw the company recall 2.5 million devices and issue replacement handsets to consumers. However, replacement phones soon started catching fire too, leading to an eventual global recall.

Exploded Samsung Galaxy Note 7 - in pictures







7 show all Exploded Samsung Galaxy Note 7 - in pictures











1/7 Here are some pictures of exploded phones that are circulating online

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7

Early speculation suggested that either overly slim design or a problem with the Note 7’s battery were to blame for the fault, but a new report from Reuters citing an unnamed “person familiar with the matter” places the blame firmly with the battery.

Next week’s event will also provide an opportunity for Samsung to rebuild relations with the tech community ahead of the unveiling of the Galaxy S8, the company’s next flagship.

It’s expected to miss its traditional MWC launch slot and instead make its first official appearance at an event in April.