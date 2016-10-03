Air pollution could be playing a significant role in the number of car accidents seen across the UK, according to new research.

Published as part of a working paper, which has yet to be peer reviewed, a new study by the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change at the LSE has focussed on the effects of nitrogen dioxide as an air pollutant and its connection to car accidents.

It claims that an increase in the average concentration of nitrogen dioxide by one microgramme per cubic meter is enough to increase the average number of accidents per day by two per cent, with the worst results seen in cities, based on data spanning from 2009 to 2014.

In West London, where some of the highest levels of air pollution are recorded, the study claims that a cut in the concentration of nitrogen oxygen by 30 per cent could reduce the occurrence of road accidents each day by five per cent.

Lutz Sager, who led the study, said that the analysis identifies a “casual effect” of air pollution on road accidents, but that he “can only speculate about the cause of the link”.

“My main theory is that air pollution impairs drivers’ fitness. However, other explanations are possible such as air pollution causing physical distractions, perhaps an itching nose, or limiting visibility,” he said.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Mr Sager said it is also possible that air pollution is effecting drivers’ reaction times: “There is research that shows that students do worse on tests when there are higher amounts of air pollution in the rooms where they have their test sites,” he said.

1/12 Birmingham Dust particles and pollution from cars hang over Birmingham as people suffering the effects of high levels of pollution

2/12 Dover A view of Dover in Kent, covered in haze and smog

3/12 Dover Dover Castle in Kent shrouded in haze and smog

4/12 Nottingham The River Trent in Nottingham is surrounded by smog and haze as record levels of air pollution continue to plague the UK

5/12 London A view of London skyline covered in smog.The environment department confirmed that the air pollution level could reach the top rung on its 10-point scale

6/12 London A view through smog over the 02 Arena and the Canary Wharf financial district in London. The BBC weather centre predicts a potential 8 or 9 out of 10 level of air pollution likely to be found in East Anglia and the East Midlands

7/12 London Dust from the Sahara combined with pollution from mainland Europe has contributed to one of the worst smogs of the year this week with record levels being recorded in parts of England

8/12 London The skyscrapers of the Canary Wharf business district in London are shrouded in smog, as seen from a viewing gallery on the Orbit sculpture in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park during an tour of the park organized for the media

9/12 London Air pollution hangs in the air lowering visibility towards central London and the City from east London

10/12 London The 02 Arena through smog in London

11/12 London The Shard and St Paul's Cathedral from Hampstead Heath in London

12/12 London A general view of City Hall and the River Thames in London

“It may be that people feel more tired or are less focused, or have a slower reaction time.”

The World Health Organisation recently highlighted air pollution a global public health emergency, with almost all of England found to have levels of air pollution measuring above what is considered safe.

An estimated 16,355 British people died in 2012 as a result of outdoor air pollution, the agency added.