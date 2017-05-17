Today's Google Doodle marks the 115th anniversary of the unearthing of the Antikythera Mechanism, a device used by the Ancient Greeks to chart the progress of the planets across the zodiac.

The relic is often described as the world’s first computer and has a fascinating history.

The Antikythera Mechanism, the subject of today’s Doodle, is a 2,000-year-old astronomical instrument

The contraption would have been employed by early astronomers to mark the calendar and anticipate solar and lunar eclipses by following the movement of the sun, moon and planets.

It was also used to plot the four-year cycle for scheduling athletics tournaments similar to the Olympic Games.

A complex piece of machinery, the mechanism consists of 30 meshing components and dials and is housed inside a box of wood and bronze.

It is thought to have been assembled on the island of Rhodes as long ago as 150 BC, possibly with contributions from the great Greek astronomer Hipparchus.

Google Doodles







50 show all Google Doodles

































































































1/50 Google Doodle celebrating the Antikythera Mechanism Google Doodle celebrating the Antikythera Mechanism Google

2/50 Ferdinand Monoyer The famous French ophthalmologist, who invented the eye test, would have celebrated his 181st birthday today Google

3/50 Google Doodle celebrating Giro d'Italia's 100th Anniversary Google Doodle celebrating Giro d'Italia's 100th Anniversary Google

4/50 Google Doodle celebrating Nasa's Cassini probe Google Doodle celebrating Nasa's Cassini probe Google

5/50 Google Doodle celebrating Fazlur Rahman Khan Google Doodle celebrating Fazlur Rahman Khan Google

6/50 Google Doodle celebrating Sergei Diaghilev Google Doodle celebrating Sergei Diaghilev Google

7/50 Google Doodle celebrating St. Patrick's Day Google Doodle celebrating St. Patrick's Day Google

8/50 Google Doodle celebrating Holi Festival Google Doodle celebrating Holi Festival Google

9/50 Google Doodle celebrating St. David's Day Google Doodle celebrating St. David's Day Google

10/50 Abdul Sattar Edhi Google Doodle of Abdul Sattar Edhi on February 28 2017 Google

11/50 Seven earth-sized exoplanets discovered Google Doodle celebrates Nasa's discovery of seven earth-sized exoplanets in new solar system Google

12/50 Bessie Coleman Google Doodle honours the first African American woman to get an international pilot licence on her 125th birthday Google

13/50 Caroling Google Doodle celebrates Christmas caroling Google

14/50 Today's Google Doodle features activist Steve Biko Google

15/50 Walter Cronkite Google celebrates Walter Cronkite's 100th birthday

16/50 Ladislao José Biro Google celebrates Ladislao José Biro 117th birthday

17/50 Google Google celebrates its 18th birthday

18/50 The history of tea in Britain Google celebrates the 385th anniversary of tea in the UK

19/50 Autumnal equinox 2016 Google marks the start of fall

20/50 Paralympics 2016 Google marks the start of the Paralympic Games 2016

21/50 Nettie Stevens Google celebrates Nettie Stevens 155th birthday

22/50 Father's Day 2016 Google celebrates Father's Day

23/50 Elizabeth Garrett Anderson Google celebrates Elizabeth Garrett Anderson 180th birthday

24/50 Earth Day 2016 Google celebrates Earth Day

25/50 Ravi Shankar Google marks Pandit Ravi Shankar's 96th birthday

26/50 Olympic Games in 1896 Google are celebrates the 120th anniversary of the modern Olympic Games in 1896

27/50 World Twenty20 final Google celebrates the 2016 World Twenty20 cricket final between the West Indies and England with a doodle Google

28/50 William Morris Google celebrates William Morris' 182 birthday with a doodle showcasing his most famous designs Google

29/50 St Patrick's Day 2016 Googlle celebrates St Patrick's Day on 17 March

30/50 Caroline Herschel Google marks Caroline Herschel's 266th birthday Google

31/50 Clara Rockmore Google celebrates Clara Rockmore's 105th birthday

32/50 International Women's Day 2016 #OneDayIWill video marks International Woman's Day on 8 March

33/50 St David's Day 2016 Google marks St David's Day Google

34/50 Leap Year 2016 Google celebrates Leap Day on 28 February 2 Google

35/50 Lantern Festival 2016 Google celebrates the last day of the Chinese New Year celebrations with a doodle of the Lantern Festival Google

36/50 Stethoscope Inventor, René Laennec Google celebrate's René Laennec's 235th birthday

37/50 Valentine's Day 2016 Google celebrates Valentine's Day with a romantic Doodle

38/50 Dmitri Mendeleev Google celebrate Dmitri Mendeleev's 182nd birthday

39/50 "The televisor" demonstartion Google Doodle celebrates 90 years since the first demonstration of television or "the televisor" to the public

40/50 Professor Scoville Google marks Professor Scoville’s 151st birthday

41/50 Sophie Taeuber-Arp Google marks Sophie Taeuber-Arp's 127th birthday

42/50 Charles Perrault Google celebrates author Charles Perrault's 388th birthday

43/50 Mountain of Butterflies discovery Google celebrates the 41st anniversary of the discovery of the Mountain of Butterflies

44/50 Winter Solstice 2015 Google celebrate the Winter Solstice

45/50 St Andrew's Day 2015 Google marks St Andrew's Day with doodle featuring Scotland's flag and Loch Ness monster

46/50 41st anniversary of the discovery of 'Lucy' Google marks the 41st anniversary of the discovery of 'Lucy', the name given to a collection of fossilised bones that once made up the skeleton of a hominid from the Australopithecus afarensis species, who lived in Ethiopia 3.2 million years ago

47/50 George Boole Google marks George Boole's 200th birthday

48/50 Halloween 2015 Google celebrates Halloween using an interactive doodle game "Global Candy Cup"

49/50 Prague Astronomical Clock Google celebrates the 605th anniversary of the Prague Astronomical Clock, one of the oldest functioning timepieces in the world

50/50 Autumnal Equinox 2015 Google marks the autumnal equinox on 23 September

It was retrieved from the bottom of the Aegean Sea 115 years ago today

The mechanism was discovered by Greek archaeologist Valerios Stais on 17 May 1902 when he dived down to inspect the wreck of a Roman cargo ship off the coast of the island of Antikythera - the boat thought to have been ferrying treasures to Rome in time for a triumphal parade staged by Julius Caesar.

Sponge divers had spotted the remains of the ship lying on the ocean floor two years earlier and already rescued a number of artefacts from its hull, including bronze and marble statues, coins, jewellery and pottery.

Stais found a hunk of corroded metal and wood resembling an antique gear or crank, which would turn out to be one of the archaeological finds of the century.

The Antikythera shipwreck has yielded numerous priceless artefacts since its discovery in 1900 (Brett Seymour/EUA/ WHOI / ARGO )

The true purpose of the device was only discovered in 1959

Originally assumed to be an ancestor of the astrolabe, it was Princeton science historian Derek J. de Solla Price who uncovered the true purpose of the Antikythera Mechanism.

Price became interested in the machine in 1951 and took extensive X-ray and gamma-ray images of its 82 fragments with the aid of Greek nuclear physicist Charalampos Karakalos.

Having completed his detailed study, Price realised that its main gear was intended to represent the calendar year while its smaller, separate gears stood for the celestial bodies.

Price worked on the device for 23 years and published extensive findings in 1974, telling Scientific American: “The mechanism is like a great astronomical clock... or like a modern analogue computer which uses mechanical parts to save tedious calculation.”

It is a precursor to the modern computer

As Price observed, although the rusting remnants of the Antikythera Mechanism bear little resemblance to current laptops or tablets, its importance lies in its use as a calculator, allowing antiquity’s astronomers to carry out detailed arithmetic based on the planets.

Primitive though it may appear to contemporary eyes, the technology was fantastically advanced for its period and mechanical devices of the same degree of sophistication would not be seen again until the advent of clockwork in mediaeval Europe.

Since Price’s breakthrough, further advances have helped scientists clarify the nature of the machine. In 2000, 3D mapping revealed inscriptions that effectively serve as an instruction manual giving guidance on its use.

A replica of the machine on show in Athens (AFP/ Getty )

The Antikythera Mechanism is currently on display in Athens

The remnants of this extraordinary find are currently on display in the National Archaeological Museum in the Greek capital, where visitors can try out a replica to get a better understanding of its workings.