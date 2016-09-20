The first Asian hornets have been spotted in Britain and could be about to cause huge damage to bees, one of our most precious resources.

The hornets pose no risk to human health. But they pose a huge risk to the life of honey bees, one of our most precious and threatened natural resources.

Authorities are now launching a plan to find and destroy any nests belonging to the species, in an attempt to wipe them out in the UK.

Climate change protests around the world







25 show all Climate change protests around the world















































1/25 People rally to promote climate protection in Rome, Italy

2/25 Hundreds of demonstrators gather in front of City Hall in Los Angeles, California EPA

3/25 People hold hands to form a human chain during a gathering called by ecologist organisations in Marseille, southern France, to protest against global warming a day ahead of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP21) held in Paris

4/25 Demonstrators clash with French riot police during protests on Place de la Republique, ahead of the COP21 World Climate Change Conference 2015 in Paris, France

5/25 Demonstrators clash with French riot police during a protest on Place de la Republique ahead of the COP21 World Climate Change Conference 2015 in Paris, France

6/25 A group of people perform during a rally to promote climate protection in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

7/25 A protester sits next to his sign that reads 'Monsanto the Devil Incorporated ' as he joined hundreds of demonstrators who gathered in front of City Hall in Los Angeles, California EPA

8/25 Environmentalists dance during a protest near the Place de la Republique after the cancellation of a planned climate march following shootings in the French capital, ahead of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21), in Paris, France Reuters

9/25 People protest next to characters dressed as wild animals during a march against climate change near the Monument to the Revolution, in Mexico City AP

10/25 Protesters carries a banner while they take part in a protest about climate change at New York City Hall steps in lower Manhattan, New York Reuters

11/25 People take part in a protest about climate change around New York City Hall at lower Manhattan, New York Reuters

12/25 People rally to promote climate protection in Piazza Castello, Turin, Italy

13/25 A woman holds a globe during a protest for the global climate day in Lugano, Switzerland

14/25 Yemenis hold banners as they participate in the Global March for Climate in the old city of Sanaía, Yemen

15/25 Protesters dressed as Santa Claus take part in a protest about climate change at New York City Hall steps in lower Manhattan, New York Reuters

16/25 People gather at the Legislative Palace in Montevideo, during the Global Climate March to demand action on climate change telling world leaders on the eve of a crunch UN summit that there is "no planet B". From Sydney to London, humid Rio to chilly New York, at least 683,000 hit the streets in 2,300 events across 175 countries at the weekend, co-organiser and campaign group Avaaz said, calling it the largest number of people to protest over climate change all at once Getty Images

17/25 A protester dressed as a panda bear marches with others holding banners reading 'stop climate change' through the streets of central Madrid during the Global Climate March

18/25 Demonstrators participate in the Global March for Climate in Athens, Greece

19/25 A man wearing a Bernie Sanders mask leads hundreds of demonstrators who marched near City Hall in Los Angeles, California EPA

20/25 Patricia Hauser joined hundreds of demonstrators who gathered in front of City Hall in Los Angeles, California

21/25 A woman holds a poster of a sick Earth as she joined hundreds of demonstrators who gathered in front of City Hall in Los Angeles, California EPA

22/25 Hundreds of demonstrators march around City Hall in Los Angeles, California EPA

23/25 A demonstrator holds cut-out of US Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders as she joined hundreds of demonstrators who gathered in front of City Hall in Los Angeles, California EPA

24/25 George Patten holds a sign that reads 'No Fracking Ever!' as he joined hundreds of demonstrators who gathered in front of City Hall in Los Angeles, California EPA

25/25 Gabrielle Sosa wears 'Rising Sea Levels' sign as she joined hundreds of demonstrators who gathered in front of City Hall in Los Angeles, California EPA

Honey bees are in decline and are central to the life of many of the crops we use to feed ourselves. But the hornets pose a huge risk to them – waiting outside their hive’s entrance, biting their head off to kill them, getting rid of the entire group and then stealing their honey.

Our own bee colonies haven’t evolved to cope with the threat of attack from the hornets, and so could be at risk from them.

The hornets have long been the subject of worry in the media that the “killer” insects would make their way to British shores. That has now been confirmed after one was spotted in Gloucestershire, the government has said.

The hornets have become widespread in central and southern France. For years, authorities have worried that they could arrive in imported plantpots, timber or even flying over themselves.

The hornets were first found in Jersey and Alderney over the summer. But officials hoped that they wouldn’t be able to make their way over the rest of the channel to the mainland.

The hornets are about 2.5cm long, and smaller than European hornets. They pose no more risk to human life than the normal honey bee.

The government said that they had been worrying that the hornet would arrive for some years and that it had a plan to eradicate them.

“We have been anticipating the arrival of the Asian hornet for some years and have a well-established protocol in place to eradicate them and control any potential spread,” said Nicola Spence, deputy director for plant and bee health at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

Beekeeper covered in 1.1 million bees

“It is important to remember they pose no greater risk to human health than a bee, though we recognise the damage they can cause to honey bee colonies. That’s why we are taking swift and robust action to identify and destroy any nests.

“We remain vigilant across the country, working closely with the National Bee Unit and their nationwide network of bee inspectors.”

The hornet that was discovered has been killed and has been sent for DNA testing at the National Bee Unit in North Yorkshire. Scientists there will look to work out how it arrived in the UK.

In the meantime, authorities have established a three-mile surveillance zone, using infrared cameras and traps to find any nests. If any are found, then disposal experts will kill the hornets and destroy them.