Today’s animated Google Doodle celebrates Nasa’s Cassini spacecraft, which today begins the final leg of its journey between the rings of Saturn.
The unmanned probe, a collaboration between the US and Italian space agencies, was launched on 15 October 1997 and arrived within Saturn’s orbit 13 years ago after completing a voyage that saw it pass both Venus and Jupiter.
The Cassini has since circled the planet in order to photograph its surface and give astronomers a better understanding of its atmospheric make-up, magnetosphere and icy moons.
It will pass between the icy sheets of Saturn’s rings 22 times over the coming months – continuing the invaluable documentary work that has seen it send back the first picture of earth taken from between the rings.
Google Doodles
Google Doodles
-
1/47 Google Doodle celebrating Nasa's Cassini probe
Google Doodle celebrating Nasa's Cassini probe
-
2/47 Google Doodle celebrating Fazlur Rahman Khan
Google Doodle celebrating Fazlur Rahman Khan
-
3/47 Google Doodle celebrating Sergei Diaghilev
Google Doodle celebrating Sergei Diaghilev
-
4/47 Google Doodle celebrating St. Patrick's Day
Google Doodle celebrating St. Patrick's Day
-
5/47 Google Doodle celebrating Holi Festival
Google Doodle celebrating Holi Festival
-
6/47 Google Doodle celebrating St. David's Day
Google Doodle celebrating St. David's Day
-
7/47 Abdul Sattar Edhi
Google Doodle of Abdul Sattar Edhi on February 28 2017
-
8/47 Seven earth-sized exoplanets discovered
Google Doodle celebrates Nasa's discovery of seven earth-sized exoplanets in new solar system
-
9/47 Bessie Coleman
Google Doodle honours the first African American woman to get an international pilot licence on her 125th birthday
-
10/47 Caroling
Google Doodle celebrates Christmas caroling
-
11/47
Today's Google Doodle features activist Steve Biko
-
12/47 Walter Cronkite
Google celebrates Walter Cronkite's 100th birthday
-
13/47 Ladislao José Biro
Google celebrates Ladislao José Biro 117th birthday
-
14/47 Google
Google celebrates its 18th birthday
-
15/47 The history of tea in Britain
Google celebrates the 385th anniversary of tea in the UK
-
16/47 Autumnal equinox 2016
Google marks the start of fall
-
17/47 Paralympics 2016
Google marks the start of the Paralympic Games 2016
-
18/47 Nettie Stevens
Google celebrates Nettie Stevens 155th birthday
-
19/47 Father's Day 2016
Google celebrates Father's Day
-
20/47 Elizabeth Garrett Anderson
Google celebrates Elizabeth Garrett Anderson 180th birthday
-
21/47 Earth Day 2016
Google celebrates Earth Day
-
22/47 Ravi Shankar
Google marks Pandit Ravi Shankar's 96th birthday
-
23/47 Olympic Games in 1896
Google are celebrates the 120th anniversary of the modern Olympic Games in 1896
-
24/47 World Twenty20 final
Google celebrates the 2016 World Twenty20 cricket final between the West Indies and England with a doodle
-
25/47 William Morris
Google celebrates William Morris' 182 birthday with a doodle showcasing his most famous designs
-
26/47 St Patrick's Day 2016
Googlle celebrates St Patrick's Day on 17 March
-
27/47 Caroline Herschel
Google marks Caroline Herschel's 266th birthday
-
28/47 Clara Rockmore
Google celebrates Clara Rockmore's 105th birthday
-
29/47 International Women's Day 2016
#OneDayIWill video marks International Woman's Day on 8 March
-
30/47 St David's Day 2016
Google marks St David's Day
-
31/47 Leap Year 2016
Google celebrates Leap Day on 28 February 2
-
32/47 Lantern Festival 2016
Google celebrates the last day of the Chinese New Year celebrations with a doodle of the Lantern Festival
-
33/47 Stethoscope Inventor, René Laennec
Google celebrate's René Laennec's 235th birthday
-
34/47 Valentine's Day 2016
Google celebrates Valentine's Day with a romantic Doodle
-
35/47 Dmitri Mendeleev
Google celebrate Dmitri Mendeleev's 182nd birthday
-
36/47 "The televisor" demonstartion
Google Doodle celebrates 90 years since the first demonstration of television or "the televisor" to the public
-
37/47 Professor Scoville
Google marks Professor Scoville’s 151st birthday
-
38/47 Sophie Taeuber-Arp
Google marks Sophie Taeuber-Arp's 127th birthday
-
39/47 Charles Perrault
Google celebrates author Charles Perrault's 388th birthday
-
40/47 Mountain of Butterflies discovery
Google celebrates the 41st anniversary of the discovery of the Mountain of Butterflies
-
41/47 Winter Solstice 2015
Google celebrate the Winter Solstice
-
42/47 St Andrew's Day 2015
Google marks St Andrew's Day with doodle featuring Scotland's flag and Loch Ness monster
-
43/47 41st anniversary of the discovery of 'Lucy'
Google marks the 41st anniversary of the discovery of 'Lucy', the name given to a collection of fossilised bones that once made up the skeleton of a hominid from the Australopithecus afarensis species, who lived in Ethiopia 3.2 million years ago
-
44/47 George Boole
Google marks George Boole's 200th birthday
-
45/47 Halloween 2015
Google celebrates Halloween using an interactive doodle game "Global Candy Cup"
-
46/47 Prague Astronomical Clock
Google celebrates the 605th anniversary of the Prague Astronomical Clock, one of the oldest functioning timepieces in the world
-
47/47 Autumnal Equinox 2015
Google marks the autumnal equinox on 23 September
‘No spacecraft has ever gone through the unique region that we’ll attempt to boldly cross,’ said Thomas Zurbuchen of the Science Mission Directorate at Nasa’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.
‘What we learn from Cassini’s daring final orbits will further our understanding of how giant planets and planetary systems everywhere, form and evolve. This is truly discovery in action to the very end.’
The craft carries an arsenal of scientific instruments on board used to gather data on Saturn by detecting wavelengths invisible to the human eye.
Among its tool box is the Huygens probe, which was successfully parachuted onto the surface of Titan, the planet’s largest moon, in 2005, recording a wealth of important information.
Among the orbiter’s most important findings was a discovery made just two weeks ago, in which chemical reactions were detected beneath the frozen tundra of the moon of Enceladus, suggesting that Saturn hosts some of the most hospitable conditions to nurturing life in our solar system.
Cassini also reported back that weather conditions on Titan resemble those we experience on earth, not unlike the wind, rains and stormy seas imagined in Christopher Nolan’s recent science-fiction film Interstellar (2014).
The probe was named in honour of 17th century Italian astronomer Giovanni Domenico Cassini, who first noted that the rings encircling Saturn were divided rather than a solid whole in 1675.
It is projected to complete its mission on 15 September this year, 142 days from now, when it drifts into the planet’s gravitational pull and begins the ‘death dive’ that will see it burnt up on descent - a sad end for a bot that has cast new light on one of the darkest corners of our galaxy but one necessitated by its running out of the propellant fuel used to steer it.
- More about:
- Google Doodle
- saturn
- Nasa
- spacecraft
- Cassini