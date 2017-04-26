Today’s animated Google Doodle celebrates Nasa’s Cassini spacecraft, which today begins the final leg of its journey between the rings of Saturn.

The unmanned probe, a collaboration between the US and Italian space agencies, was launched on 15 October 1997 and arrived within Saturn’s orbit 13 years ago after completing a voyage that saw it pass both Venus and Jupiter.

The Cassini has since circled the planet in order to photograph its surface and give astronomers a better understanding of its atmospheric make-up, magnetosphere and icy moons.

It will pass between the icy sheets of Saturn’s rings 22 times over the coming months – continuing the invaluable documentary work that has seen it send back the first picture of earth taken from between the rings.

Google Doodles







47 show all Google Doodles



























































































1/47 Google Doodle celebrating Nasa's Cassini probe Google Doodle celebrating Nasa's Cassini probe Google

2/47 Google Doodle celebrating Fazlur Rahman Khan Google Doodle celebrating Fazlur Rahman Khan Google

3/47 Google Doodle celebrating Sergei Diaghilev Google Doodle celebrating Sergei Diaghilev Google

4/47 Google Doodle celebrating St. Patrick's Day Google Doodle celebrating St. Patrick's Day Google

5/47 Google Doodle celebrating Holi Festival Google Doodle celebrating Holi Festival Google

6/47 Google Doodle celebrating St. David's Day Google Doodle celebrating St. David's Day Google

7/47 Abdul Sattar Edhi Google Doodle of Abdul Sattar Edhi on February 28 2017 Google

8/47 Seven earth-sized exoplanets discovered Google Doodle celebrates Nasa's discovery of seven earth-sized exoplanets in new solar system Google

9/47 Bessie Coleman Google Doodle honours the first African American woman to get an international pilot licence on her 125th birthday Google

10/47 Caroling Google Doodle celebrates Christmas caroling Google

11/47 Today's Google Doodle features activist Steve Biko Google

12/47 Walter Cronkite Google celebrates Walter Cronkite's 100th birthday

13/47 Ladislao José Biro Google celebrates Ladislao José Biro 117th birthday

14/47 Google Google celebrates its 18th birthday

15/47 The history of tea in Britain Google celebrates the 385th anniversary of tea in the UK

16/47 Autumnal equinox 2016 Google marks the start of fall

17/47 Paralympics 2016 Google marks the start of the Paralympic Games 2016

18/47 Nettie Stevens Google celebrates Nettie Stevens 155th birthday

19/47 Father's Day 2016 Google celebrates Father's Day

20/47 Elizabeth Garrett Anderson Google celebrates Elizabeth Garrett Anderson 180th birthday

21/47 Earth Day 2016 Google celebrates Earth Day

22/47 Ravi Shankar Google marks Pandit Ravi Shankar's 96th birthday

23/47 Olympic Games in 1896 Google are celebrates the 120th anniversary of the modern Olympic Games in 1896

24/47 World Twenty20 final Google celebrates the 2016 World Twenty20 cricket final between the West Indies and England with a doodle Google

25/47 William Morris Google celebrates William Morris' 182 birthday with a doodle showcasing his most famous designs Google

26/47 St Patrick's Day 2016 Googlle celebrates St Patrick's Day on 17 March

27/47 Caroline Herschel Google marks Caroline Herschel's 266th birthday Google

28/47 Clara Rockmore Google celebrates Clara Rockmore's 105th birthday

29/47 International Women's Day 2016 #OneDayIWill video marks International Woman's Day on 8 March

30/47 St David's Day 2016 Google marks St David's Day Google

31/47 Leap Year 2016 Google celebrates Leap Day on 28 February 2 Google

32/47 Lantern Festival 2016 Google celebrates the last day of the Chinese New Year celebrations with a doodle of the Lantern Festival Google

33/47 Stethoscope Inventor, René Laennec Google celebrate's René Laennec's 235th birthday

34/47 Valentine's Day 2016 Google celebrates Valentine's Day with a romantic Doodle

35/47 Dmitri Mendeleev Google celebrate Dmitri Mendeleev's 182nd birthday

36/47 "The televisor" demonstartion Google Doodle celebrates 90 years since the first demonstration of television or "the televisor" to the public

37/47 Professor Scoville Google marks Professor Scoville’s 151st birthday

38/47 Sophie Taeuber-Arp Google marks Sophie Taeuber-Arp's 127th birthday

39/47 Charles Perrault Google celebrates author Charles Perrault's 388th birthday

40/47 Mountain of Butterflies discovery Google celebrates the 41st anniversary of the discovery of the Mountain of Butterflies

41/47 Winter Solstice 2015 Google celebrate the Winter Solstice

42/47 St Andrew's Day 2015 Google marks St Andrew's Day with doodle featuring Scotland's flag and Loch Ness monster

43/47 41st anniversary of the discovery of 'Lucy' Google marks the 41st anniversary of the discovery of 'Lucy', the name given to a collection of fossilised bones that once made up the skeleton of a hominid from the Australopithecus afarensis species, who lived in Ethiopia 3.2 million years ago

44/47 George Boole Google marks George Boole's 200th birthday

45/47 Halloween 2015 Google celebrates Halloween using an interactive doodle game "Global Candy Cup"

46/47 Prague Astronomical Clock Google celebrates the 605th anniversary of the Prague Astronomical Clock, one of the oldest functioning timepieces in the world

47/47 Autumnal Equinox 2015 Google marks the autumnal equinox on 23 September

‘No spacecraft has ever gone through the unique region that we’ll attempt to boldly cross,’ said Thomas Zurbuchen of the Science Mission Directorate at Nasa’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

‘What we learn from Cassini’s daring final orbits will further our understanding of how giant planets and planetary systems everywhere, form and evolve. This is truly discovery in action to the very end.’

The craft carries an arsenal of scientific instruments on board used to gather data on Saturn by detecting wavelengths invisible to the human eye.

Among its tool box is the Huygens probe, which was successfully parachuted onto the surface of Titan, the planet’s largest moon, in 2005, recording a wealth of important information.

Among the orbiter’s most important findings was a discovery made just two weeks ago, in which chemical reactions were detected beneath the frozen tundra of the moon of Enceladus, suggesting that Saturn hosts some of the most hospitable conditions to nurturing life in our solar system.

Earth snapped by the Cassini probe from within Saturn's rings (PA)

Cassini also reported back that weather conditions on Titan resemble those we experience on earth, not unlike the wind, rains and stormy seas imagined in Christopher Nolan’s recent science-fiction film Interstellar (2014).

The probe was named in honour of 17th century Italian astronomer Giovanni Domenico Cassini, who first noted that the rings encircling Saturn were divided rather than a solid whole in 1675.

It is projected to complete its mission on 15 September this year, 142 days from now, when it drifts into the planet’s gravitational pull and begins the ‘death dive’ that will see it burnt up on descent - a sad end for a bot that has cast new light on one of the darkest corners of our galaxy but one necessitated by its running out of the propellant fuel used to steer it.