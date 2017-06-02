Only two things are certain in life: death and taxes. Or so we thought.

For, while it might be everyone’s ultimate fate, establishing whether someone has actually ceased to be is a source of some uncertainty, according to world-leading experts on the subject.

Now they are gathering for the Euroanaesthesia congress in Geneva in the hope of coming up with a once-and-for-all answer.

Different cultures around the world define death in different ways. In modern medicine, the concept of “brain death” or death by neurological criteria, known as DNC, was introduced 40 years ago, but doctors have different ideas of what this means.

Professor Giuseppe Citerio, an expert in anaesthesia and intensive care at the Milano Bicocca University, said: “Many of the controversies that surround the determination of death by DNC have not been settled and this [meeting] presents an opportunity for future research and education to clarify outstanding issues in order to reduce professional and public disquiet.

“A first step has been international guideline development for the determination of death, supported by the World Health Organisation, but other steps are needed.

“There is broad consensus, at least in the Western world, that human death is ultimately death of the brain, but debate continues over the way to demonstrate the ceasing of brain functions to satisfy a definition of DNC.

“Confusingly DNC can be legally defined in different countries in two different ways based on 'whole' brain and 'brainstem' criteria.”

The brainstem consists of three parts: the midbrain, pons and medulla oblongata and connects the rest of the brain with the spinal cord.

Absence of brainstem reflexes, including the capacity to breathe, is often used to determine whether the patient has died.

But some countries, including Italy, require brain scans which can detect electrical activity in the rest of the brain before doctors are allowed to declare death.

This dispute over the definition has led to some interesting questions.

Six healthy breakfast recipes - in pictures







6 show all Six healthy breakfast recipes - in pictures









1/6 You will need: 1 onion, 1 red pepper, 1 stick of celery, 1 cup of mushrooms, 4 to 6 eggs, 1 habanero chilli (optional), 1 tablespoon of oil, 25g of grated low-fat cheese, 150 ml of skimmed milk, 50g of turkey breast. Add some spinach for an extra boost. Method: 1) Cook your turkey breast so that it’s ready to add to the mix later on. Best to grill it and then chop it up as it’s healthier than shallow frying. 2) Meanwhile, heat the oil and add your onion, pepper, chilli, mushrooms and celery to your pan. Cook these for around five minutes until your veg is nice and soft. 3) Whisk your eggs and milk together in a separate bowl, seasoning with salt and pepper. 4) Add the egg mixture, veg, cooked turkey and cheese to a high-sided baking pan or tin and cook in your oven for around 15 minutes at 170C. DW Fitness Clubs

1) Cook your turkey breast so that it’s ready to add to the mix later on. Best to grill it and then chop it up as it’s healthier than shallow frying. 2) Meanwhile, heat the oil and add your onion, pepper, chilli, mushrooms and celery to your pan. Cook these for around five minutes until your veg is nice and soft. 3) Whisk your eggs and milk together in a separate bowl, seasoning with salt and pepper. 4) Add the egg mixture, veg, cooked turkey and cheese to a high-sided baking pan or tin and cook in your oven for around 15 minutes at 170C. 2/6 Be careful when you buy your porridge, as some brands will cram a lot of sugar in there. Porridge is a good breakfast option as it is renowned for releasing energy slowly, which means you can get to lunch without suffering from a lull. A great source of fibre, potassium and vitamins, bananas are always a good accompaniment to your morning oats. DW Fitness Clubs

3/6 Ingredients: 2 full eggs, 3 egg whites, asparagus, peppers, 50g of smoked salmon Method 1) Boil your asparagus in water for around five minutes. 2) Meanwhile, mix your eggs and egg whites in a jug, and add a splash of skimmed milk. Chop some peppers up and throw them in too. 3) Once your asparagus is cooked, drain it and chop into smaller chunks. Add these to your egg mixture. 4) Whisk your mixture and season with salt and pepper. 5) Pour the mix into a hot pan with a small knob of butter or a teaspoon of quality olive oil. 6) Cook the omelette for around 90 seconds to two minutes. 7) Once the bottom is cooked, take the pan off the hob and place under the grill for another 30 seconds to a minute in order to cook the top. 8) Serve with your smoked salmon. DW Fitness

1) Boil your asparagus in water for around five minutes. 2) Meanwhile, mix your eggs and egg whites in a jug, and add a splash of skimmed milk. Chop some peppers up and throw them in too. 3) Once your asparagus is cooked, drain it and chop into smaller chunks. Add these to your egg mixture. 4) Whisk your mixture and season with salt and pepper. 5) Pour the mix into a hot pan with a small knob of butter or a teaspoon of quality olive oil. 6) Cook the omelette for around 90 seconds to two minutes. 7) Once the bottom is cooked, take the pan off the hob and place under the grill for another 30 seconds to a minute in order to cook the top. 8) Serve with your smoked salmon. 4/6 Greek yoghurt has vast nutritional benefits. Regardless of where you stand on the superfood debate, Greek yoghurt’s credentials speak for themselves. A good source of potassium, protein, calcium and essential vitamins, this food forms an ideal base for a healthy breakfast, especially if you’re trying to lose weight. DW Fitness

5/6 Eggs Florentine is not only a tasty breakfast, it also carries a hefty nutritional punch, particularly when you throw some spinach into the equation. DW Fitness

6/6 So fast and easy to make, yet so effective. Wholemeal toast can be a good breakfast choice, as long as you are sensible with your toppings. Peanut butter is perfect. A good source of “healthy fats”, as well as protein and Vitamin E among other nutrients, a liberal spreading of peanut butter can set you up for the day. DW Fitness

For example, doctors in an intensive care unit in Canada reported that patients’ brains had been continuing to work after they had been declared clinically dead in accordance with the usual procedure, including the absence of a pulse and unreactive pupils. Brain scans, however, showed similar activity to deep sleep had continued for more than 10 minutes.

Was this evidence of life after death, simply a sign of electricity slowly draining out of the body or were the patients not actually dead at all?

At the Geneva meeting on 3 to 5 June, Professor Citerio plans to argue that brainstem death means actual death as it is responsible for consciousness, breathing and the circulation of the blood.

He will call for the international community to establish a universal definition of DNC and a universal way to diagnose it.

The exercise it takes to burn off high-calorie foods - in pictures







10 show all The exercise it takes to burn off high-calorie foods - in pictures

















1/10 Sugary soft drink - 330ml - 138 calories Walk off: 26 minutes. Run off: 13 minutes. JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images

2/10 Standard chocolate bar - 229 calories Walk off: 42 minutes. Run off: 22 minutes. Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images

3/10 Chicken and bacon sandwich - 445 calories Walk off: 1 hour 22 minutes. Run off: 42 minutes. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

4/10 One quarter of a large pizza (449kcal) Walk off: 1 hour 23 minutes. Run off: 43 minutes. Getty Images

5/10 Medium mocha coffee - 290kcal calories Walk off: 53 minutes. Run off: 28 minutes. Getty Images

6/10 Packet of crisps - 171 calories Walk off: 31 minutes. Run off: 16 minutes. Evan-Amos/Creative Commons

7/10 Dry roasted peanuts - 50g - 296kcal Walk off: 54 minutes. Run off: 28 minutes. Getty Images

8/10 Iced cinnamon roll - 420 calories Walk off: 31 minutes. Run off: 16 minutes. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

9/10 One bowl of cereal - 172 calories Walk off: 31 minutes. Run off: 16 minutes. Getty Images

10/10 Blueberry muffin - 265 calories Walk off: 48 minutes. Run off: 25 minutes. Isabelle Hurbain-Palatin/Creative Commons

“Critical care physicians must unite with other professional colleagues and public policymakers to engage local communities and national governments in DNC-related issues,” Professor Citerio said.

“Only in this way will it be possible to achieve equivalence of DNC and cardiorespiratory death in the minds of the public and professionals.”

And, citing an “eloquent” remark by American neurologist Dr Panayiotis Varelas, he added: “The time has come when the determination of DNC should be as easy and accepted as placing a stethoscope on a deceased patient’s chest to search for a heartbeat and breath that will never come.”