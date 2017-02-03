Important parts of the Environmental Protection Agency's website are being quietly scrubbed away.

References to important climate deals and other information on global warming appear to be getting removed from the website. The changes are apparently being ordered by the Trump administration, in line with the new President's belief that climate change is a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese.

Notably, mentions of a landmark international climate co-operation agreement – which sees the US work with other countries in the UN to fight climate change – has been removed entirely.

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







11 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change



















1/11 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/11 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/11 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/11 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/11 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/11 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/11 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/11 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/11 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/11 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

11/11 Not a symptom or a cause of climate change, but a cloud lit by the sunset to create the impression of a giant fireball over Tunisia. Majed Noumi

"As a party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the United States is committed to working with the international community to promote the convention’s key objective: stabilizing greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere at a level that prevents dangerous human-induced interference with the climate system," the removed passage reads, reported Climate Central. "The United States is actively engaging with the international community to find solutions and promote global cooperation on climate change."

Other changes include the removal of references to initiatives begun under Barack Obama, including the Climate Action Plan. Donald Trump has already promised to get rid of that landmark project, which was intended as a comprehensive way for the US to address the challenges of climate change.

Most of the changes appear to be getting rid of anything that mentions or relates to Mr Obama, according to scientists who have been tracing the changes to the website.

The new administration has also removed a mention of carbon pollution as a cause of climate change and tribal assistance programmes have been cut from the site.

Generally, many of the changes remove focus from the reasons for global warming and instead aim to adapt to the changes that are happening to the world.

Some reports had initially suggested that the Trump administration could look to remove the entire EPA website. But it appears to be instead just making smaller alterations to the page and restricting what can be posted on it.