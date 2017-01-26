Scientists are going to march on the White House to try and force Donald Trump to recognise climate change.

Following the Women’s Marches held around the world on the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration – and widely thought to be the biggest mobilisation in the history of the US – various groups are now organising a “March for Science”. Tens of thousands of people have indicated that they will attend the protest, which is set to happen both in Washington DC and across the United States.

The event will not be restricted specifically to scientists but to “anyone who values empirical science”, and not specifically to professional scientists.

1/11 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/11 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/11 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/11 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/11 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/11 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/11 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/11 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/11 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/11 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

11/11 Not a symptom or a cause of climate change, but a cloud lit by the sunset to create the impression of a giant fireball over Tunisia. Majed Noumi

The group behind it intends to announce a date and a platform as soon as it can, and is expected to do so before the end of the month. Until then, it encourages supporters to sign up on Facebook, Reddit, Twitter and through email to receive updates on the plans.

The group says that the protest is being launched in response to the Trump administrations denial of climate change. As well as leading to an energy policy focused primarily on fossil fuels, the government has looked to shut down and silence the national organisations that track the effects of climate change and global warming.

“There are certain things that we accept as facts with no alternatives,” those behind the march write on the “Scientists March on Washington” page. “The Earth is becoming warmer due to human action. The diversity of life arose by evolution.

“Politicians who devalue expertise risk making decisions that do not reflect reality and must be held accountable. An American government that ignores science to pursue ideological agendas endangers the world.”