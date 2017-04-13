Eels have a magnetic ‘sixth sense’ that enables them to navigate 5,000 kilometres across the Atlantic from their birthplace in the Sargasso Sea, scientists have discovered.

This enables them to detect changes in the Earth’s magnetic field which enable them to hitch a ride in the Gulf Stream which carries warm water from the Caribbean to western Europe.

And that reduces the amount of time it takes to make the journey, although it still lasts about 300 days.

The researchers used magnets to simulate conditions at different points on the journey, then noted how this influenced the young eels’ swimming direction.

Professor Lewis Naisbett-Jones, of North Carolina University, said: “We were not surprised to find that eels have a magnetic map, but we were surprised to discover how well they can detect subtle differences in magnetic fields.

“We were even more surprised when our simulation revealed that they use their map not so much to locate Europe, but to target a big conveyor belt – the Gulf Stream – that will take them there.”

Pollution and our enthusiasm for eating eels have seen their numbers plummet by 95 per cent since the 1980s, and they are now critically endangered.

It is hoped greater understanding of the animals could help conservation efforts.

Professor Nathan Putman, who also worked on the study, said: “Knowing which environmental cues they use should allow for better predictions of variations in their migratory routes.”

After their swimming the Atlantic, eels spend the next 15 years growing to maturity in the rivers and estuaries of Europe and North Africa.

Animals in decline







8 show all Animals in decline













1/8 Harbour seal (Phoca vitulina) Where: Orkney Islands. What: Between 2001-2006, numbers in Orkney declined by 40 per cent. Why: epidemics of the phocine distemper virus are thought to have caused major declines, but the killing of seals in the Moray Firth to protect salmon farms may have an impact. Alamy

2/8 African lion (Panthera leo) Where: Ghana. What: In Ghana’s Mole National Park, lion numbers have declined by more than 90 per cent in 40 years. Why: local conflicts are thought to have contributed to the slaughter of lions and are a worrying example of the status of the animal in Western and Central Africa.

3/8 Leatherback turtle (Dermochelys coriacea) Where: Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Costa Rica. What: Numbers are down in both the Atlantic and Pacific. It declined by 95 per cent between 1989-2002 in Costa Rica. Why: mainly due to them being caught as bycatch, but they’ve also been affected by local developments. Alamy

4/8 Wandering albatross (Diomedea exulans) Where: South Atlantic. What: A rapid decline. One population, from Bird Island, South Georgia, declined by 50 per cent between 1972-2010, according to the British Antarctic Survey. Why: being caught in various commercial longline fisheries. Alamy

5/8 Saiga Antelope (Saiga tatarica) Where: Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan. What: fall in populations has been dramatic. In the early 1990s numbers were over a million, but are now estimated to be around 50,000. Why: the break up of the former USSR led to uncontrolled hunting. Increased rural poverty means the species is hunted for its meat

6/8 Swordfish (Xiphias gladius) Where: found worldwide in tropical, subtropical and temperate seas. Why: at risk from overfishing and as a target in recreational fishing. A significant number of swordfish are also caught by illegal driftnet fisheries in the Mediterranean

7/8 Argali Sheep (Ovis mammon) Where: Central and Southern Asian mountains,usually at 3,000-5,000 metres altitude. Why: domesticated herds of sheep competing for grazing grounds. Over-hunting and poaching.

8/8 Humphead Wrasse (Cheilinus undulatus) Where: the Indo-Pacific, from the Red Sea to South Africa and to the Tuamoto Islands (Polynesia), north to the Ryukyu Islands (south-west Japan), and south to New Caledonia. Why: Illegal, Unregulated and Unreported (IUU) fishing and trading of the species

When they are ready to return their bodies start to lose their pigment, returning to the silvery colour of their youth. As they travel their eyes and fins enlarge and their bones and digestive systems degenerate.

After completing the same trip –this time against the current – they will mate in the Sargasso, spawn and die.

Even though festivals of eel catching and eating have been held on rivers across Europe for centuries, their life history had long remained a mystery.

It was only in 1922 that their spawning grounds were found, and the late 2000s when the adults’ journey was mapped for the first time.