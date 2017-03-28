The heat in some parts of the world “could exceed the physiological tolerance of humans” by the end of this century, according to new research.

Even if global warming was restricted to 2 degrees Celsius, cities such as Karachi in Pakistan and Kolkata in India could experience deadly heatwaves like the one which killed more than 3,400 people in 2015 on an annual basis, scientists said in an academic paper.

‘Heat stress’ – the effect on the human body – rises at a faster rate than temperature, partly because warmer air can hold more moisture. Humid air absorbs more liquid at a slower rate so human’s main method of cooling down, sweating, is less effective.

The Paris Agreement on climate change committed the world to restricting global warming to 2C above pre-industrial levels, but it also urged countries to try to keep it to as close to 1.5C as possible.

However, in a paper in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, academics from the UK and Ireland wrote that the world would experience deadly heatwaves much more regularly even if these targets were met.

“During 2015, annual maxima for heat index were well above average across South Asia and around the Persian Gulf, with extreme values above 60C gaining widespread media attention,” they wrote.

“Some heat-prone megacity regions, such as Karachi and Kolkata, recorded their highest heat index values in at least 36 years.

“The extraordinary heat had deadly consequences, with over 3,400 fatalities reported across India and Pakistan alone.

“We show that, even in a climate held to 2C above pre-industrial, Karachi and Kolkata could expect conditions equivalent to their deadly 2015 heatwaves every year.”

Even the lower target would change the weather dramatically for the worse.

“With only 1.5C of global warming, twice as many megacities (such as Lagos, Nigeria, and Shanghai, China) could become heat stressed, exposing more than 350 million more people to deadly heat by 2050,” the paper said.

“The results underscore that, even if the Paris targets are realized, there could still be a significant adaptation imperative for vulnerable urban populations.”

Last year, planet Earth’s hottest on record, was 1.1C warmer than the average between 1850 and 1900, according to the UK Met Office, although it added the natural El Niño weather effect had played a role, contributing about 0.2C of warming.

1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

The researchers, from Liverpool John Moores University, Loughborough University, and Maynooth University in Kildare, said warming of 1.5C or 2C had been described in a way “modest enough for the urgency of the situation to be lost on non-experts”.

“Such interpretation may downplay the risk of climate change, which in turn, could make individuals less willing to take action to reduce climate change,” they wrote.

Some places currently inhabited by humans could become essentially uninhabitable within a lifetime.

“For upper-bound, end of 21st century warming, heat in some regions could exceed the physiological tolerance of humans, with presently rare heat thresholds being crossed far more regularly,” the scientists said.