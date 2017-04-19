First evidence found that LSD produces 'higher' level of consciousness, scientists claim

Scientists claim to have found the first evidence that psychedelic drugs create a “higher level of consciousness”.

LSD, ‘date rape’ drug ketamine and psilocybin, the active ingredient of magic mushrooms, were all found to increase the tiny magnetic fields produced by the brain.

This is used to create a mathematical measure of the complexity of brain activity, with people who are asleep having a lower level than people who are awake.

However the scientists stressed the higher levels seen in people on the psychedelic drugs was not actually ‘better’.

Professor Anil Seth, co-director of the Sackler Centre for Consciousness Science at Sussex University, said: “This finding shows that the brain-on-psychedelics behaves very differently from normal.

“During the psychedelic state, the electrical activity of the brain is less predictable and less ‘integrated’ than during normal conscious wakefulness – as measured by ‘global signal diversity’.

“Since this measure has already shown its value as a measure of ‘conscious level’, we can say that the psychedelic state appears as a higher ‘level’ of consciousness than normal – but only with respect to this specific mathematical measure.”

It is hoped the findings of the study could help develop new treatments for severe depression and other mental conditions using psychedelic substances.

Dr Robin Cahart-Harris, of Imperial College London, said: “Rigorous research into psychedelics is gaining increasing attention, not least because of the therapeutic potential that these drugs may have when used sensibly and under medical supervision.

“The present study's findings help us understand what happens in people’s brains when they experience an expansion of their consciousness under psychedelics.

1/5 19 April 1943 Having accidentally ingested LSD three days earlier, Albert Hofmann takes the world's first intentional acid trip and rides home from the lab on his bike. The event is commemorated annually on "Bicycle Day" AFP/Getty Images

2/5 May 1950 The first article about LSD appears in the American Journal of Psychiatry

3/5 22 November 1963 Aldous Huxley, author of The Doors of Perception, instructs his wife to administer him with LSD on his deathbed, and passes away "very, very gently" AP

4/5 April 1965 The Beatles are introduced to acid by George's dentist. Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band comes out in June 1967, and while John denies "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" was an intentional expansion of "LSD", few believe him Rex Features

5/5 14 January 1967 Four years after he is sacked from the psychology department at Harvard, acid evangelist Dr Timothy Leary tells a 30,000-strong gathering at the Human Be-In in San Francisco to, "Turn on, tune in, drop out" Getty Images

“People often say they experience insight under these drugs – and when this occurs in a therapeutic context, it can predict positive outcomes.

“The present findings may help us understand how this can happen.”

The findings of the study were reported in the journal Scientific Reports.