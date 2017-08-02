Nasa is hiring someone who can defend Earth from alien contamination.

The full-time role of “planetary protection officer” will involve ensuring that humans in space do not contaminate planets and moons, as well as ensuring that alien matter does not infect Earth.

The pay is a six-figure salary: as much as $187,000 (£141,000) a year plus benefits.

Nasa reveal plans to fly spacecraft straight into the sun

The job post reads: “Planetary protection is concerned with the avoidance of organic-constituent and biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration.”

“Nasa maintains policies for planetary protection, applicable to all space flight missions that may intentionally or unintentionally carry Earth organisms and organic constituents to the planets or other solar system bodies, and any mission employing spacecraft, which are intended to return to Earth and its biosphere with samples from extraterrestrial targets of exploration.”

The three-year position – with a chance to extend it to five years – was created after the US signed the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, vowing to “pursue studies of outer space ... and conduct exploration of them so as to avoid their harmful contamination and also adverse changes in the environment of the Earth resulting from the introduction of extraterrestrial matter”.

There is only one other full-time role like it in the world at the European Space Agency, says Catharine Conley, Nasa’s only planetary protection officer since 2014 (according to Business Insider). She is relocating to the agency’s Office of Safety and Mission Assurance.

The most incredible space images of Earth







30 show all The most incredible space images of Earth

























































1/30 Striking Africa Explore ESA astronaut Tim Peake's stunning photos of Earth, taken from the International Space Station during his six month mission (captions by Tom Peake) "The striking colour and texture of Africa Illizi, Algeria"

2/30 Favourite Reef "Every day spent living in space is a great day, but today was particularly special. I got to speak with one of my inspirational heroes Prof Stephen Hawking and his amazing daughter Lucy, who developed the Principia Space Diary to engage children with STEM subjects. As well as talking about dark matter, quantum entanglement, alien life and light beam powered nanocraft we also got to see an amazing pass over the Bahamas and this - my favourite reef smile emoticon"

3/30 Russia's north-east coast "Sunrise approaching Russia's frozen north-east coast"

4/30 Hello London "Hello London! Fancy a run? :) #LondonMarathon"

5/30 Bahamas "50 shades of blue: Bahamas"

6/30 Yinchuan "Snow on the mountains next to Yinchuan in China"

7/30 Rocket flames in Africa "Is it just me or do I see some rocket flames down there? These strange land features are in the Erg Iguidi desert, with its yellow stripes of sand stretching from Algeria to northern Mauritania in the Sahara"

8/30 Stunning colours "Sunlight reflecting the stunning colours of this Himalayan lake"

9/30 The real Everest "The real thing: found Everest! Last picture turned out to be third-tallest mountain Kanchengjunga"

10/30 Go Exomars "Go #Exomars – have a great mission. Earth has more in common with Mars than you might think… #AfricaArt"

11/30 Tenerife "Amazingly clear view of Tenerife"

12/30 Midday winter sun "Some midday winter sun glinting off Greenland’s snow-capped peaks"

13/30 Sand dunes "Great texture in these huge sand dunes, Saudi Arabia"

14/30 Dragon Dam "The dam makes this river look like a dragon’s tail. Oahe Dam north of Pierre, South Dakota in the United States. (North is to the right)"

15/30 Smoking volcano "Spotted volcano smoking away on Russia’s far east coast this morning – heat has melted snow around top"

16/30 New Zealand "New Zealand looking stunning in the sunshine. Mt Cook centre left with the Grand Plateau to the front and Mt Tasman (3,497m) to the right of the Grand Plateau. Fox Glacier in the middle then Franz Josef curving right. Tasman Lake (largest at front) is at the foot of the Tasman glacier which runs along the front of them. The Hooker Glacier flows out behind Mt Cook coming down to meet the Mueller Glacier on the left of the photo. The Murchison Glacier is at the front of the photo running parallel with the Tasman Glacier"

17/30 Plankton bloom "Another great pass over Patagonia and a swirling plankton bloom off the coast"

18/30 Alaska "We don’t often get such clear views of Alaska"

19/30 Lights along the Nile "Lights along the Nile stretching into the distance from Cairo"

20/30 Kamchatka "The Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ clear to see amongst the volcanoes of Kamchatka, Russia"

21/30 Cumulonimbus "I’m guessing there was an impressive storm going on under that cumulonimbus cloud"

22/30 Night Sahara "Night-time Sahara – you can really see how thin the Earth’s atmosphere is in this picture"

23/30 Japan "Tokyo and Japanese coast. This image shows most of Japan with the largest mass of light corresponding to Tokyo. The white lights on the left are fishing boats"

24/30 Morning sun volcanoes "Morning sun striking active volcanoes in Guatemala"

25/30 Tapajos River "The vast waters of the Tapajos river, Amazonia"

26/30 Patagonia "Beautiful glacial river water flowing from this Patagonian ice field Lake Viedma, West is up"

27/30 Dubai Palms "Minus the #Dragon photobomb this time..."

28/30 Sediment in Ethiopia "Sediment spilling into this mountain lake, Ethiopia"

29/30 Italy "We have phases of ‘short nights’ on the International Space Station – sunlight is nearly always visible right now. No prizes for guessing where this is…"

30/30 Panama Canal "From one mighty ocean to another – ships passing through the Panama canal"

Under the international 1967 treaty, she explained that any space mission must have less than a one in 10,000 chance of contaminating an alien world, including making sure a robot or probe that is travelling past or photographing a planet does not cause harm.

“It’s a moderate level,” Ms Conley said. “It’s not extremely careful, but it’s not extremely lax.”

Similarly, the new employee would work to protect Earth from potential contamination by planets like Mars, which scientists say may have once been covered in water and supported life – and there may be chance of life there now.

The new hire will likely be part of the upcoming Nasa expedition to Europa, a moon of Jupiter. The $2.7bn (just over £2bn) Europa Clipper mission, approved by Congress, plans to map the moon’s surface and analyse whether it could be habitable. The probe could crash land, however, which is a circumstance the planetary protection officer should prepare for.

Candidates will be required to travel frequently – but like any job, there will be a significant amount of emails, proposals and other reading.

Nasa release stunning video detailing Cassini spacecraft's final journey through Saturn's rings



Candidates must have at least one year’s experience as a top-level civilian government employee, and an advanced degree in physical science, engineering or mathematics. They must also have “advanced knowledge” of planetary protection.

The position also requires “demonstrated skills in diplomacy that resulted in win-win solutions during extremely difficult and complex multilateral discussions”. The new hire will also receive “secret” security clearance.

Only US citizens and US nationals can apply.