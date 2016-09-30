Scientists have said goodbye to perhaps one of the most ambitious projects ever launched by humanity.

The Rosetta spacecraft – which has spent two years finding out everything it can about the comet it orbits around – will die when it crashes into its surface.

Two years after Rosetta dropped the lander Philae onto a comet, the pair will be re-united. Neither will ever be able to communicate with Earth again – a decision made because the craft was about to become too far away from the sun to communicate with Earth anyway.

1/22 European Space Agency's Rosetta mission Image of Comet 67P/CG taken by the Philae lander from a distance of approximately 3km from the surface

2/22 European Space Agency's Rosetta mission Rosetta's lander Philae took this parting shot of its mothership shortly after separation

3/22 European Space Agency's Rosetta mission Parting shot of the Philae lander after separation, captured by one of Rosetta's cameras

4/22 European Space Agency's Rosetta mission A technician celebrates after the successful landing of the Philae lander, in the control room at the ESA headquarters in Darmstadt Reuters

5/22 European Space Agency's Rosetta mission Scientists celebrate at a mission observation centre in Toulouse, southern France as they receive information that Philae has landed on the Churyumov-Gerasimenko comet AP

6/22 European Space Agency's Rosetta mission Astronomer Klim Ivanovych Churyumov, who discovered the comet 67P/ Churyumov-Gerasimenko in 1969, reacts after the successful landing of the Philae lander on the comet Reuters

7/22 European Space Agency's Rosetta mission A model demonstrates how the landing device Philae, of the space probe Rosetta, stands on the comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko at the press center of the satellite control center of the European Space Agency in Darmstadt, Germany EPA

8/22 European Space Agency's Rosetta mission An artist impression of Rosetta's lander Philae on the surface of comet Getty Images

9/22 European Space Agency's Rosetta mission Picture taken on October 28 by the navigation camera on Rosetta shows the boulder-strewn neck region of comet 67/P Churyumov-Gerasimenko. It was captured from a distance of 9.7 km from the center of the comet Getty Images

10/22 European Space Agency's Rosetta mission Picture taken on October 24 shows a raised plateau on the larger lobe of the comet Getty Images

11/22 European Space Agency's Rosetta mission The probe is supposed to fly to a comet and put down a small laboratory on the top of it

12/22 European Space Agency's Rosetta mission A scientist from the European Space Agency with an airworthy copy of space probe 'Rosetta' in the control center in Darmstadt, Germany

13/22 European Space Agency's Rosetta mission Maneuvers designed for the actual space probe are simulated with the replica. 'Rosetta' will be woken up from an energy saving hibernation after 957 days

14/22 European Space Agency's Rosetta mission A European Space Agency employee sits in the control room for the Rosetta mission in Darmstadt, Germany

15/22 European Space Agency's Rosetta mission Scientists at the European Space Agency are expecting their comet-chasing probe Rosetta to wake from almost three years of hibernation

16/22 European Space Agency's Rosetta mission Europe's Rosetta probe on a NASA mission

17/22 European Space Agency's Rosetta mission NASA is participating in the European Space Agency's Rosetta mission, whose goal is to observe one such space-bound icy dirt ball from up close for months on end

18/22 European Space Agency's Rosetta mission An impression of the Philae lander

19/22 European Space Agency's Rosetta mission ESA probe Rosetta with Mars in the background. The three-tonne probe blasted off aboard an an Ariane V rocket from Kourou, French Guiana in 2004

20/22 European Space Agency's Rosetta mission Rosetta orbiter deploying the Philae lander to comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko, the spacecraft measures 32 m across including the solar arrays, while the comet nucleus is thought to be about 4 km wide

21/22 European Space Agency's Rosetta mission The spacecraft, festooned with 25 instruments between its lander and orbiter (including three from NASA), is programmed to 'wake up' from hibernation

22/22 European Space Agency's Rosetta mission An Ariane V carrying the three-tonne probe Rosetta blasting off from Kourou, beginning a decade-long quest to hunt a comet in the depths of the Solar System and shadow it around the Sun in a bid to tease out secrets of how life began on Earth

All it took to destroy the craft, and with it bring an end to Europe’s most successful space project ever, was 249 lines of instructions. They told Rosetta to fire its thrusters for 208 seconds, which put it on a collision course with the comet it has spent years orbiting around.

When it hits the ground, it will join the tiny lander it dropped onto the comet’s surface last November on the comet’s surface. Before the lander was dropped, the two had spent ten years flying through space on their way to the comet.

The £1 billion quest ends around midday UK time, when the Rosetta craft hits the comet’s surface and Earth will lose contact with it. Before then, scientists hope to get their last pieces of information – some of which might be the most important ever spotted, since Rosetta will be able to get so close to the surface.

Scientists working on the mission have spent recent days preparing to say goodbye to the craft, which they have been designing and steering through the solar system for years.

Tributes have included a special box of tissues – ready for anyone weeping at the end of the mission – shaped like Rosetta itself.

A note signed by the team and left on the main control room door at the European Space Operations Centre said: "Farewell Rosetta! We will miss you."

Professor Monica Grady, a British scientist involved in the design of the lander, said she had "very mixed feelings" as the end approached.

"It's been a fantastic mission, but it's time now to move on to the next one," she told BBC News.

"It's been a tremendous achievement by the European Space Agency, it's been absolutely amazing."