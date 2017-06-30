The Conservatives are advertising for a new campaign manager after the party’s recent election campaign failed dramatically to secure the majority vote.

The advertisement for a number of new campaign managers across England and Wales states that the ideal candidate will be “enthusiastic and ambitious,” someone “who thrives on a wide-range of competing challenges.”

It also claims the job is a “’rolling-up-the-sleeves’, do whatever needs to be done, frontline campaigning role.”

The Tories will be seeking help in improving the party’s image following a series of set-backs during the election campaign trail.

Apparent U-turns in social welfare policy appeared to lead voters to question the narrative of Theresa May as a “strong and stable” leader compared to her predecessors.

Earlier this week, Wall Street bank Citigroup gave its prediction that the Prime Minister’s government will last no longer than a few months, fuelling expectations for another general election within the next year.

Criticisms of May’s “secretive and inconsistent campaign” appear to have alienated voters who might otherwise have supported her, along with the party leader’s decision not to attend key debates.

Latest YouGov data suggests Ms May is almost as unpopular now as Jeremy Corbyn had been before the start of the election campaign, when the Conservative lead over Labour was more than 20 points.

The Prime Minister had an 85 per cent favourability rating in April, which has since fallen to 57 per cent.

Results have shown that many of voters were swayed to Labour during the final days and weeks of the campaign, unlike the Tory supporters who appeared to have made up their minds much earlier on.

Successful applicants can expect to earn between £22,500 and £27,5000 per year, will need to have strong communication skills and be willing to work long, unsociable hours.