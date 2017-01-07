Police in Milton Keynes are looking for a gang of boys, some as young as nine, who they suspect beat a man in a violent robbery, breaking several of his ribs.

The 58-year-old victim was walking from the West Ashland area of the town just before 10pm on Monday when he was attacked by seven youths, police said.

The incident is believed to have occurred on one of Milton Keynes' Redways, a series of paths for cyclists and pedestrians that criss-cross much of the town. The path, which runs between V7 Saxon Street and H9 Groveway, is not visible from main roads.

The man was struck from behind and knocked to the ground, where the group beat him before stealing his bag.

Investigating officer DC Katrina Walmsley. of Thames Valley Police, said: “The group cowardly attacked the victim from behind and then continued to assault him as he lay on the ground and tried to get up.

The ' Redways ' path where the incident is believed to have occurred (Google Maps)

“The offenders are between about nine years old to about 15 years old.

“Unfortunately there are no other descriptions of the offenders at this time but I am confident that someone knows who they are."

She added that the stolen bag was "quite distinctive", describing it as a royal blue colour with white and blue drawstrings.

“If you have seen the bag or know where it is please contact police immediately," she said.

“This was a traumatic incident for the victim who sustained cracked ribs and severe bruising to his face and body.”

The man was treated at Milton Keynes General Hospital but has since been discharged.