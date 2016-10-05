CCTV shows the moment a burglar crashed to the floor of a nursery he was breaking into after climbing through a skylight.

The apparently dazed suspect can be seen clutching his leg after the tumble in the footage from Monkey Puzzle Day Nursery in Bromley Road, Catford, south east London.

He stole three Apple iPads during the break-in just after 4am on April 14, and on Wednesday police appealed for anyone who may recognise the suspect to come forward.

The video shows a bearded black man, wearing a zipped hooded top, tracksuit bottoms and light coloured trainers, fall to the floor, recover and then limp off.

Nursery staff declined to comment.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Additional reporting by Press Association