Chelsea fans found guilty over racist violence on Paris Metro

Four Chelsea fans accused of singing racist chants have been convicted of racist violence and given suspended one-year sentences by a French court.
Video emerged of the group singing racist songs and preventing a black man from boarding the Metro in Paris, while chanting: "We're racist and that's the way we like it."
The video sparked widespread disapproval and Chelsea football club condemned the fans' behaviour.
"Such behaviour is abhorrent and has no place in football or society," Chelsea's statement read.
"We will support any criminal action against those involved, and should evidence point to involvement of Chelsea season-ticket holders or members the club will take the strongest possible action against them, including banning orders."
Joshua Parsons and James Fairbairn denied their actions were racist in nature, while Richard Barklie and William Simpson were tried in absentia.
All four were ordered to pay the victim 10,000 euros (£8,500) compensation to Frenchman Souleymane Sylla.
