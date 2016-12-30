More than 8,000 people have been caught driving above the legal alcohol limit twice in the last five years, with 500 of them stopped on at least three occasions.

The “astonishing” figures has prompted calls for a review of the practice of returning licences to drivers who have served drink-related bans.

Between 2011 and 2015, the authorities issued a DR10 endorsement for driving or attempting to drive while above the legal alcohol limit to 219,008 people.

However, 8,068 drivers received two DR10 endorsements, meaning they were caught drink-driving at least twice twice.

What are the dangers of Drink Driving? - London Live

Additionally, 449 drivers were issued three DR10 endorsements, 46 drivers received four endorsements, five drivers received five endorsements and two drivers received six endorsements.

The numbers were revealed by a Press Association Freedom of Information request.

AA president Edmund King said: "The fact that more than 8,000 drivers have been caught twice in five years is all the more astonishing when they should have been off the road for a year or more.

"The repeat offender figures also suggest that a minority of drivers have a drink problem rather than a driving problem.

"Perhaps it is time to review some of the medical checks and rehabilitation courses before allowing these drivers back on the road."

A spokesman from road safety charity Brake said: "It is appalling that offenders are being allowed to continue driving after being caught drink-driving multiple times.

UK news in pictures







17 show all UK news in pictures































1/17 30 December 2016 Fog shrouds the Houses of Parliament in central London after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England PA wire

2/17 30 December 2016 A sign on the M25 motorway near Heathrow Airport warns motorists of fog after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England PA wire

3/17 28 December 2016 Two deer lock horns in the frost and fog in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire PA wire

4/17 21 December 2016 Police close The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin EPA

5/17 21 December 2016 Despite a forecast for cloud and rain, a large crowd gathered at the famous historic stone circle, a UNESCO listed ancient monument, to celebrate the sunrise closest to the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. The event is claimed to be more important in the pagan calendar than the summer solstice, because it marks the 're-birth' of the Sun for the New Year Getty

6/17 16 December 2016 The scene at HMP Birmingham where a disturbance took place. The trouble is reported to have been taking place across a number of wings at the privately-run prison, with claims also made in local media that prisoners have smashed light fittings and threatened officers PA

7/17 15 December 2016 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, views the work of volunteer workers making free goody bags, during a visit to the Centrepoint hostel, in Camberwell John Stillwell/PA Wire

8/17 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

9/17 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

10/17 11 December 2016 Longleat Festival of Light, Wiltshire, UK Rex

11/17 11 December 2016 Thousands of runners in Santa costumes take part in the Glasgow Santa Dash to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity PA wire

12/17 8 December 2016 Gina Miller Reuters

13/17 5 December 2016 Sunrise over Tynemouth Castle and Priory on the Northeast coast, overlooking Tynemouth Pier PA wire

14/17 5 December 2016 Runners are silhouetted against trees and the early morning mist in Richmond Park, London PA wire

15/17 5 December 2016 A deer is silhouetted against the sky in Richmond Park, London PA wire

16/17 5 December 2016 Former lorry driver Ralph Clarke, 101, thought to be the oldest defendant in British legal history, arriving at Birmingham Crown Court where he is due to go on trial accused of a string of historical sexual offences PA wire

17/17 5 December 2016 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

"These are individuals who clearly have no regard for the lives of others. They have been granted ample opportunity to change their behaviour and should face the full force of the law."

Motorists caught drink-driving face a ban of at least a year and an unlimited fine, but some may be offered places on rehabilitation courses to reduce the length of their disqualification.

The most serious offenders can face up to six months in jail.

A drink-driver not deemed to be a high risk offender can apply to get their licence back once their ban is over by filling out a form, which includes questions about their medical condition.

The DVLA said it was duty bound to issue a licence when a driver had served their disqualification period, but it would investigate and take "appropriate action" if there was any indication of "an ongoing issue with alcohol".

High risk offenders - such as those caught drink-driving twice within 10 years or found to be at least two and a half times the legal alcohol limit - must pass an additional medical assessment which includes having blood tests, before a licence is returned.

The DVLA data shows the number of drink-drive convictions has fallen in recent years, from 53,885 in 2011 to 42,587 in 2015.

But Brake claims this demonstrates "a worrying lack of progress in drink-drive enforcement" and urged the Government to put "serious investment" into road policing to protect law-abiding people from "hard-core drunk drivers".

Press Association contributed to this report.