A group of teenagers posted a video on Twitter of them beating up an Asian boy alongside the racist caption: "Smash the P*ki".

The video shows the teenagers chasing their 13-year-old victim through a wooded area in Edinburgh between Bughtlin Park and Stuart Park.

Two teenagers can be seen throwing him to the ground, repeatedly kicking and punching him while others watch on laughing.

One of the onlookers can be heard saying, "That's shan", which is slang for wrong to which another replies: "No it's no. It's funny as f***."

The video post, which has now been deleted, shows the victim pleading with the group saying: "Leave me, please, please, please."

Police investigators are treating it as a hate crime and have arrested two boys in connection with the incident.

Enquiries into the social media post by Police Scotland are ongoing.

Police Scotland said in a statement: "Officers in Edinburgh investigated an assault in the East Craigs area which took place on Tuesday, 13 September.

“A 13-year-old boy attended Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

“Two boys, both 13, were charged in connection with this. Inquiries are ongoing in relation to a social media post connected to this incident."