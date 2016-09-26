An ejector seat manufacturer will be prosecuted over the death of an RAF Red Arrows pilot in 2011.

Martin Baker Aircraft Ltd will be prosecuted over an alleged breach of health and safety law in the incident, the Health and Safety Executive has said. The company will face a section three charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Flight Lieutenant Sean Cunningham, 35, from South Africa, died at RAF Scampton in 2011 when he was ejected from his Hawk T1 aircraft while it was still on the ground.

Flt Lt Cunningham was an experienced pilot and veteran of the Iraq war, and had been flying with the Red Arrows at the time of the incident.

He had been ejected from the cockpit during pre-flight checks and was sent 220ft into the air. Flt Lt Cunningham later died in hospital.

The Health and Safety executive investigated the incident following an inquiry by the Ministry of Defence, investigations by the civilian and military police, and technical investigations by the Military Aviation Authority and Military Air Accident Investigation branch.

Health and Safety Executive inspector David Butter said: "We have conducted a thorough investigation and consider there is sufficient evidence and it is in the public interest to bring a prosecution."